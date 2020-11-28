Big matchups in store during NFL Week 12
FOX Sports NFL reporter Jen Hale previews this week’s games on ‘Fox & Friends.’
Here are some of the top moments from Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley's win at The Match III at Stone Canyon Club in Oro Valley, Arizona.
Scott Turner has been getting creative in recent weeks, but this second quarter play he called during his teams Thanksgiving matchup in Dallas was NEXT. LEVEL.
Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse has a much deeper bench for his second season than for his first. The sophomore guard scored a career-high 25 points as Vanderbilt held off Valparaiso 77-71 Friday night in the season opener for both teams. Pippen put Vanderbilt ahead to stay by scoring six straight starting with a pair of free throws with 4:24 left at 61-59.
Facing second-and-five, Washington called on "The Annexation of Puerto Rico" to pick up the first down.
Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. might not be recognized as an official boxing match, but the former champions clearly feel they have a lot at stake.
From a conference champion women's soccer team to a depleted winless football team, Sarah Fuller can make history in between the hashmarks for Vanderbilt on Saturday.
Ohio State is the latest high-profile college football team to cancel a game because of a COVID-19 outbreak. The Buckeyes’ game today at Illinois has been canceled and Ohio State announced it will pause all football activities because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the football team. Ohio State coach Ryan Day had already confirmed [more]
Chuck & Phil shocked the world by winning The Match: Champions for Change. The dynamic duo defeated Steph Curry and Peyton Manning 4&3 at Stone Canyon Golf Club. Mickelson and Barkley started The Match as underdogs but quickly got rolling after winning 4 of the first 5 holes. Charles Barkley debuted his revamped swing and helped Phil with some clutch shots around the green. Mickelson, who owns Stone Canyon, won The Match for his team on the par-5 15th with a birdie putt. Eli Manning, Shaquille O'Neal, Andre Iguodala, and other celebrities joined in to commentate The Match.
The Austin Rivers to the Knicks deal from last week has been changed to a sign and trade deal between New York and the Houston Rockets, the team announced Friday.
The Ravens forfeiting means a loss in the standings and in the paychecks.
It's been a lost season and certainly there are things to be upset about from the game on Thursday, an embarrassing showing on national TV. But if any team had reasons to look that bad in Week 12, it was this Cowboys team in this specific game. The ...
The Cowboys attempted a fake punt when they were down four in the fourth quarter of their Thanksgiving game against Washington, and it COMPLETELY blew up in their faces.
With reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson under quarantine as part of an outbreak of COVID-19 that has ravaged the Baltimore Ravens, the team has turned its focus from breaking out of a slump to simply getting healthy and back to practice. The Ravens have more than a dozen players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and their training facility is closed to prevent the spread of the virus . Jackson tested positive this week and will not play against the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers next Tuesday night, a game that was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night and postponed to Sunday before the NFL moved the game again.
SportsPulse: USA TODAY Sports' Jeff Zillgitt breaks down who made the best and worst signings and moves during NBA free agency.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- The Golden State Warriors signed top draft pick James Wiseman, the team's No. 2 overall selection out of Memphis.
If Texas is getting ready to move on from Herman, who could replace him? Texas is back, right where we remember it — with everyone in the sport speculating on who'll be the next coach.
The Houston Texans have released veteran wide receiver Kenny Stills. Despite being undermanned this season at the position after the offseason trade of All-Pro Deandre Hopkins to Arizona, Houston decided Friday to cut Stills.
Ian Book kept scrambling to buy time and help No. 2 Notre Dame put together multiple long touchdown drives. The Fighting Irish's defense allowed little room for Sam Howell and No. 25 North Carolina's potent offense to do the same. Book threw for a score while the Fighting Irish defense locked down the Tar Heels for the final three quarters in a 31-17 victory on Friday.