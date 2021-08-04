Reserve big man Tony Bradley reportedly agrees to one-year deal with Bulls

In his 22 games with the Thunder to end the season (he was part of the George Hill trade), Tony Bradley looked like a solid backup center: 8.7 points on 65.6% shooting, plus 6.1 rebounds a night.

The Chicago Bulls noticed and are bringing in Bradley to back up Nikola Vucevic, a deal announced by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Free agent C Tony Bradley has agreed to a one-year deal with the Chicago Bulls, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 4, 2021

This is a minimum contract deal.

Bradley is on his fourth team in five years, but that’s the life of a backup center in today’s NBA. It’s become a mercenary position.

Still a solid signing for the Bulls in an offseason filled with solid signing by the Bulls (and one headscratcher).

