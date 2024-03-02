Big man Harry Giles III agrees to two-way contract with the Lakers

All season long, the Los Angeles Lakers have been hit with one injury after another. While superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis have generally been available for most of the team’s games, its role and complementary players have largely been in and out of its lineup.

Right now, guard Gabe Vincent, forward Jarred Vanderbilt and big man Christian Wood are out. The absence of Vanderbilt and Wood has left the Lakers vulnerable on the boards, and they were already an iffy defensive rebounding team to begin with.

In addition, undrafted rookie center Colin Castleton is also out with a fractured wrist.

To help plug the void created by the injuries to Vanderbilt, Wood and Castleton, Los Angeles is reportedly signing Harry Giles III to a two-way contract.

Free agent C/F Harry Giles III has agreed on a two-way NBA contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agent Daniel Hazan of Hazan Sports Management told @TheAthletic @Stadium. Lakers adding depth at the center position in wake of injuries to Christian Wood and Colin Castleton. pic.twitter.com/NPjA2iJufH — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 2, 2024

Giles was the No. 20 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Duke University. However, he has played only a total of 158 games due to injuries and a couple of stints in the G League.

At 6-foot-11 and 240 pounds, he was regarded as a strong athlete who could run the floor and score inside when he came out of college.

