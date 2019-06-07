Big man dancing: Patriots' David Andrews was star of team ring ceremony

You might have heard - or at least seen the massive, diamond-laden pieces - but the New England Patriots got their Super Bowl LIII rings on Thursday night during a gala at team owner Robert Kraft’s Massachusetts home.

Instagram in particular has some highlights from players, but one in particular seemed to be channeling his inner Magic Mike.

David Andrews, dancing star

It was a humid though not too warm night in the Boston area, but it probably got hot under the massive tent set up for the occasion.

New England Patriots C David Andrews channeled his inner "Magic Mike" during the team's ring celebration on Thursday night. (AP)

Center David Andrews found a fan to cool himself off, but apparently when he noticed teammate Duron Harmon recording him, he really started to ham it up.

(There may have been a little alcohol involved. Or a lot.)

Watch:

David Andrews had himself a night. (via Duron Harmon’s IG) pic.twitter.com/Uj6prm4S1I — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) June 7, 2019

Lost chugging contest to Tom Brady

It wasn’t all good for Andrews: he lost a beer chugging contest to Tom Brady, whose chugging prowess should be pretty well known at this point.

But Andrews still felt the need to challenge him - and came up short.

Tom Brady vs David Andrews beer chug (via @mackdemp26) pic.twitter.com/NRR830Diq9 — TooAthletic Takes (@TooAthletic) June 7, 2019

All around, a heck of a night for the Patriots.

