Big man on board: Tali signs 4 year deal
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed tackle Taliese Fuaga to a four-year contract.
Taliese Fuaga (pronounced Tah-lee-ESS-ay Foo-AH-gah), was the Saints’ first round pick (14th overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Oregon State. The 6-6, 324-pound Tacoma, Wash. native played in 39 games and started 25 at right tackle during his four seasons at Oregon State. As a senior in 2023, he was a consensus first-team All-American and first-team All-Pac-12 selection as he anchored an offensive line that helped OSU average nearly five yards per carry and 170 rushing yards per game. In 2022, he was a Pro Football Focus honorable mention All-American and first-team All-Pac-12 selection (second-team All-Pac-12 selection by the Associated Press and conference coaches) after moving into the starting lineup. Fuaga started all 13 games, anchoring an OSU offensive front that paved the way for the 10-3 Beavers to average 197 rushing yards per game.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.