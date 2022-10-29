Big Machine taps Kligerman for 2023 Xfinity Series campaign

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Big Machine Racing announced Saturday that Parker Kligerman will drive full-time for the No. 48 team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series next year.

The Scott Borchetta-owned organization made the announcement Saturday at Martinsville Speedway, ahead of the Xfinity tour’s Dead On Tools 250 (3 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock, MRN, SiriusXM) at the .526-mile track.

Kligerman has split time this year with dual roles — as a part-time driver for Henderson Motorsports in the Camping World Truck Series, and as a broadcaster for NBC Sports. The 32-year-old driver delivered the Abingdon, Virginia-based team both of its Truck Series wins — a 2017 victory at Talladega Superspeedway and a triumph earlier this year at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

RELATED: Kligerman’s driver page | 2023 NXS schedule

Kligerman made one of his three Xfinity Series starts this season for Big Machine, logging a sixth-place run at Talladega earlier this month. His only full-time Xfinity Series campaign was a 2013 run for Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2013.

Big Machine Racing joined the Xfinity Series in 2021, with Jade Buford as the primary driver. This season, the No. 48 team has divided up the schedule among 10 drivers, including Buford, Marco Andretti and a host of Cup Series regulars. Tyler Reddick delivered Big Machine its first win earlier this year, prevailing in May at Texas Motor Speedway.