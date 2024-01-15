How big a loss is Slattery?

Sean McGill, BBC Sport Scotland

Stuart Kettlewell calls the news that Callum Slattery will miss the rest of the season for Motherwell a "massive blow".

The 29-year-old has been a near ever-present in the Steelmen's engine room this season, having missed just one game all season.

Since his arrival in North Lanarkshire in 2021, the midfielder has earned the respect of the Fir Park faithful, showcasing the technical proficiency you'd expect from a graduate of the Southampton academy - widely recognised as one of the best conveyer belts of talent in English football for large parts of the new millennium.

While not a perfect player, Slattery provides plenty of bite and guile in the centre of the park. He's also being capable of a moment of magic, that last-minute free-kick at Rugby Park last season springs to mind.

In a campaign of immense pressure so far for Motherwell, their midfield man has so often been the source of reprieve. Slattery's tally of fouls won stands at 64, not far off double that of the second most upended player in the division - Kilmarnock's Danny Armstrong on 36.

With his contract set to expire in the summer, it's a distinct possibility that he's already donned the claret and amber for the final time.

Even more pressing is what Motherwell do without him. Blair Spittal is carrying Kettlewell's side on multiple fronts once the numbers are crunched, but he can't be the only man showing up in the middle of the park.

It is hoped that the promising Lennon Miller can make his own return from injury in the early months of the year. Beyond the youngster's reintroduction, options begin to look pretty sparse.

January window in full swing, supporters may be hoping that Kettlewell is assigned some funds to add another body into his midfield options. While the idea of being in financial instability was refuted by the top brass, last week's much-discussed viral campaign to attract investment showed that investment is a priority at the moment.

Getting a new man in to replace the injured Slattery would only add to the sense of unease on the business side of the fan-owned club. Their hopes of shaking off their woeful run in the first half of the season may have already been dented before the winter break has even drawn to a close.