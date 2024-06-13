Before he was a big league star, Mike Scioscia had to 'straighten up' with the Albuquerque Dukes

Jun. 12—Like strapping on shin guards and chest protector, like shaking the dirt out of his catcher's mask, like squatting about 150 times, one of the items in Mike Scioscia's daily routine is to have Duke relief pitcher Tex Williams gimpily saunter up to him and say, "Straighten up, you curvature-spine bleep."

— Reporter Bart Ripp in the July 1, 1979, Albuquerque Journal

----It wasn't exactly a secret around the old Albuquerque Sports Stadium in the summer of 1979.

Prized Los Angeles Dodgers catching prospect Mike Scioscia's lower back area had a funny looking curve.

"It's not like I'm tilted or anything," the then 20-year-old catcher for the Albuquerque Dukes told the Journal.

Forty-five years later, as the 65-year-old baseball lifer was talking about being chosen as the Class of 2024's lone inductee into the Albuquerque Professional Baseball Hall of Fame for his time as a player and manager of the now defunct Dukes, Scioscia fessed up.

"Actually I was tilted," Scioscia said of the back injury — one he tried keeping to himself for fear it might lead to his not playing every day, which is the worst possible scenario for a young baseball player trying to make the majors.

"I was 20 years old, in Triple-A. You never want to give in to an injury. All of us, we just wanted to play. Particularly coming through the Dodgers organization, we were told about the importance of just posting every day. I lived through the season and then felt better and it never really cropped up once it went away."

It seemed to work to his favor.

That 20-year-old, "curvature-spine bleep" hit .336 with a professional career-best 155 hits that year for the Del Crandall-managed squad. In 195 games played for the Dukes in 1979 and 1980, the former first-round draft pick of the Dodgers hit .334 with 45 doubles and 101 RBI before going on to be a two-time National League All Star and two time World Series champion as a player with the Dodgers and later a World Series manager with the Los Angeles/Anaheim Angels.

Between his big league playing and managing stints, he was the Dukes manager in 1999.

This week, the Albuquerque Isotopes announced his induction into the Albuquerque Professional Baseball Hall of Fame, where he will formally be honored in a pregame ceremony June 29 at the annual Dukes Retro Night game at Isotopes Park.

Scioscia, who hasn't been to Isotopes Park since it was renovated over the old Sports Stadium he managed at in 1999, will be there in two weeks for his induction.

Wednesday, he reminisced about former Dukes teammates, learning from the likes of Crandall and the fun he had in Albuquerque.

"We were just young and dumb. We just wanted to play baseball," Scioscia said with a grin.

Another 1979 Journal article noted Scioscia, Bobby Mitchell and Mickey Hatcher lived in an apartment together — Scioscia the resident chef for things like ravioli and lasagne (he admits his cooking days are in the past now), Mitchell would fire up steaks regularly and Hatcher's specialty was boiling hot dogs.

"That's the beautiful thing about when you get into professional baseball, or I guess any profession, just the different cultures you're presented with," Scioscia said. "I still remain good friends of Mickey and Bobby and a lot of guys that we played together with in Albuquerque. There's a camaraderie that forms and we all stayed in the same apartment. ...

"Mickey's forte of boiling hot dogs was about all that we really let him do. He always wanted to do more, but trust me, it was enough to get him to boil water. And and that was it."

----Maybe Hatcher wasn't the only one with a water problems.

In 1999 as Dukes manager, Scioscia recalls how hot the infield would get in the summer.

So, taking matters into his own hands — after the city-employed grounds crew left and when Dukes General Manager Pat McKernan was out of town — Scioscia used a hose to water down the infield one afternoon so it wouldn't be so hot come batting practice and the game later that evening.

"I start soaking the field because it needed water. I mean soaking the field," Scioscia said. "So, I'm not even paying attention. I'm just like putting maybe an inch of water on the field saying this is going to dry in a half hour. Well, I get about halfway done and Mickey Hatcher comes up to me and says, 'Mike. You see these clouds coming in?'"

A familiar Albuquerque afternoon monsoon came through, ensuring the Scioscia-drenched infield would not by dry for the game, which later that night was delayed a half hour as the grounds crew tried removing mud and sludge to make the infield playable.

"Pat calls me and said, 'Mike, I don't tell you how to write your lineup. Don't tell me how to take care of the field,'" Scioscia fondly remembers. "... I said, message received."