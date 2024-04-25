'We have a big job on our hands' - Goodwin

Jim Goodwin admits it was "relief" as Dundee United were crowned winners of the Scottish Championship, bouncing back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

United were expected to canter to the league title - they did win with two games to play - but have suffered a few surprise defeats on their ascent back to the Premiership.

“Speak to anyone in the game, when you achieve something there is a level of celebration but more often than not, the main emotion is one of relief," Goodwin said.

“There has been a lot of pressure on us as a group this year. We were big favourites before a ball was kicked at the start of the season. Pressure can bring a lot of anxiety as well, particularly from the younger players.

“I thought they handled it particularly well. We had a great first half to the season, a mini blip at the start of the third quarter, but the group and the staff have shown character to go on the run we have been in the last four or five games."

It remains to be seen what shape the United squad will be in, as they have 11 players out of contract in the summer, while another four loan players will re-join their parent club.

“We have been quite optimistic behind the scenes in planning for being back in the Premiership. A lot if that work has taken place already and will be ongoing for the next few months to get a squad that’s capable of competing.

“Without getting too far ahead if ourselves we have a huge job in our hands this summer. We have got a big rebuild on our hands.

“I think it’s exciting. It’s an opportunity for me to put my own stamp on things. I quite enjoy the rebuild process. I’ve had to do it numerous times in years gone by.

“It's the most important job at any football club, the summer transfer window, and it's vital you get the signings right and they have the right profile and fit within the way you want to play."