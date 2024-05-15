Big innings haunt Lumberjacks in loss against Crush

May 14—BEMIDJI — The Bemidji High School softball team had a tough time trying to avoid the big inning on Tuesday.

The Lumberjacks fell 12-4 against St. Cloud at the BHS softball field, surrendering four three-run innings. The Crush tallied 14 hits and scored seven unearned runs.

BHS scored all four of its runs in the first three innings. Aleah Shogren went 3 for 4 at the plate. Six other Jacks recorded hits, including Samm Nistler's double to lead off a three-run third inning for Bemidji.

Shogren allowed 14 hits over seven innings. Of the 12 runs allowed, just five of them were earned. She also stuck out six batters.

St. Cloud 12, Bemidji 4

SC 300 033 3 — 12-14-2

BHS 103 000 0 — 4-9-3

WP: Sheetz (7 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 3 K)

LP: Shogren (7 IP, 14 H, 12 R, 5 ER, 1 BB 6 K)