Big inning sends Kingfish past Jackrabbits

Jul. 2—The Kenosha Kingfish beat the Kokomo Jackrabbits 12-6 Thursday night in front of 649 fans at Municipal Stadium to complete a sweep of a two-game series. The Kingfish won a 14-inning marathon in Wednesday's opener.

With the sweep, Kenosha (17-13) overtook Kokomo (17-15) for second place in the Northwoods League's Great Lakes East Division.

In Thursday's game, Kenosha scored two runs in the first and third innings, but Kokomo countered with five runs in the bottom of the third for a 5-4 lead. The Kingfish scored two runs in the fourth inning to regain the lead — then delivered the knockout blow in the sixth inning by scoring six runs for a 12-5 lead.

Kokomo starting pitcher Kyle Wade took a no-decision. The former Kokomo Wildkat athlete pitched four innings, allowed 10 hits and six runs (four earned), struck out four and walked none. Western product Conner Linn pitched a clean fifth inning. Brock Begesha took over in the sixth and recorded only two outs as Kenosha packaged one hit and five walks to score six runs.

Chase Meidroth and T.J. Fondtain drove in two runs apiece for the Jackrabbits. Meidroth went 3 for 4 and Fondtain had a double for Kokomo's lone extra-base hit. Camden Vasquez scored two runs.

The Jackrabbits host the Battle Creek Bombers tonight and Saturday. Both games start at 6:30 p.m.