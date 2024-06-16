Big inning late in game dooms Spinners

Jun. 15—The Sanford Spinners were back in town Thursday for their first home game in five days, but the return to Tramway Park had the same bugaboo that had hit the team the previous night in Hope Mills, in the form of an ill-timed bad inning.

The Spinners lost the lead in the top of the seventh inning, when the visiting Brunswick Surfin' Turfs pushed four runs across and took an 8-5 lead, which they were able to hold for the final nine outs of the game, even though Sanford had at least one runner on base in every inning down the stretch.

The Spinners (3-5) took the lead on two separate occasions early on, then regained it at 5-4 after five complete innings when the Surfin' Turfs (10-1-1 overall) pulled even in the top half of the inning. However, the home team was never able to score again.

First blood for Sanford came in the second inning, when Pierce Bouwman was hit by a pitch leading off and Logan Reddemann followed with a full-count walk. A one-out double by Reese Ashworth brought in Bouwman and put two runners into scoring position, but Brunswick pitcher Cayden Mackey escaped further damage on a popup and a strikeout.

Spinner started Kaden Varela-Payne, who has been impressive in his early work in the Old North State League, had his only difficulties in the third inning. Brenner Gursky singled on the first pitch of the inning, and a courtesy runner came in and moved to second on a wild pitch, and then to third on a one-out passed ball. That cost the Spinners a run when the next batter hit a sacrifice fly. However, Varela-Payne was still scuffling and lost the next batter on a walk after being ahead 0-2. He hit a batter and then Kaden Swaim singled to drive in Kyle Robitzsch and give the visitors a 2-1 lead.

The good news is that the Spinners picked him up in the next half-inning. Cade Martinez' one-out single followed by a walk to Christian Grino put the team in business. Bouwman crushed a ball into center field to tie the game, and Grino came in on a fielding error. Ashton Donathan was up next, and he fouled off the first pitch and then lined a ball into left field to make it 4-2.

Varela-Payne found a groove again in the fourth and pitched another scoreless inning before departing. He went four innings with two hits allowed and five strikeouts.

After the Surfin' Turfs tied it up with two in the fifth, both earned runs, the Spinners responded immediately and took the lead back. Bouwman and Reddemann drew back-to-back walks with one out. With two down and a 1-1 count on the batter, both runners tried to steal and Bouwman crossed home plate before Reddemann could be put out.

The seventh inning did the Spinners in, and they will wish they had it back. Eddie Thompson, a 2023 ONSL All-Star, came in to pitch the inning and was greeted by a single from Tristan Hunt. However, Thompson struck out the next two batters and then appeared to get Swaim on a grounder to retire the side. Unfortunately, the Spinners booted it and Hunt scored to tie the game. Thompson then unraveled and surrendered three consecutive doubles that led to three more runs and an 8-5 lead for the visitors.

A chance for Sanford to respond right away went by the boards after Martinez and Bouwman walked in the bottom of the seventh. Reddemann got ahead 3-1 in the count. However, Cam Jernigan, a pitcher for the Brunswick Community College team that went 51-10 this season and finished as NJCAA Division II national runners-up, pitched out of the jam.

Jernigan was, unfortunately, just getting warmed up. He walked a man in the eighth and allowed a single in the ninth, but otherwise sailed through to the end of the game.

The Brunswick Community College team is heavily represented and involved with the Surfin' Turfs program. Seven members of the team are from the JUCO powerhouse, the team plays home games in the BCC park, and the Surfin' Turfs even used the BCC team bus to travel to the game.

For the Spinners, no one had more than one hit, although Bouwman went 1-for-2 with two walks and a hit by pitch, and scored three runs while stealing three bases. Reddemann reached twice on walks and Ashworth did so on a walk and a hit, driving in a run in the process. Ashworth played for the LSU Eunice team that beat BCC for the national championship just 12 days before.

The Spinners will have a day off before returning to action Saturday evening for a game against the visiting Jacksonville Ospreys. This is the Spinners' first time playing Jacksonville, which joined the ONSL in the off-season and is in its inaugural campaign. It is Dad's Night in honor of Father's Day and the first pitch is at 7 p.m.