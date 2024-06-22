Big inning downs AA Lakers in Pullman

Jun. 22—PULLMAN, Washington — Luke Nikunen picked up two hits and threw 4 1-3 innings on the mound, but Reality Sports defeated the Kalispell Lakers 7-3 Friday at the WSU tournament.

Nikunen allowed four runs on five hits, striking out four and walking one.

Hunter Fann and Kaden Drish also picked up a pair of hits for the Lakers (25-10), who out-hit Reality Sports 8-7.

Kalispell led 2-1 heading into the fifth, where Reality Sports put up five runs — spearheaded by a Wyatt Wagner two-run double — to take a 6-1 lead.

Ostyn Brennan came on in relief for the Lakers, throwing two innings and allowing three runs on one hit. He fanned three.

Bryce Buckmaster also made an appearance, allowing one hit in 2-3 innings.

E Francis started for Reality Sports and threw six innings, he allowed two runs on six hits. Francis finished with two walks and five strikeouts.

T Latvala drove in two runs on the day.

Reality Sports 001 050 1 — 7 7 1

AA Lakers 001 100 1 — 3 8 4

Luke Nikunen, Ostyn Brennan (5), Bryce Buckmaster (7) and Andre Cephers. E Francis, C Baxter (7) and Z Soto.

REALITY SPORTS — J Hall 1-2, W Wagner 2-3, A Shrader 0-3, A LaVassar 0-3, A Smetheram 1-3, D Philbrick 1-3, C Rankin 0-0, K Hall 0-2, T Latvala 1-3, Z Soto 1-4.

KALISPELL — Kaden Drish 2-4, Ostyn Brennan 1-3, Luke Nikunen 2-4, Oscar Kallis 1-3, Hunter Fann 2-3, Bryce Buckmaster 0-0, Michael Owens 0-3, Trever Cockerill 0-2, Colin Leonard 0-1, Andre Cephers 0-1, Bryson Herion 0-0, Jackson Heino 0-2.

2B — Wagener, Kallis, Fann. RBIs — Latvala, Wagner, Smetheram, Brennan, Fann.