Big inning dooms Bearcats in regular season finale loss

May 8—BOX SCORE

At Aberdeen

BOBCATS 8, BEARCATS 4

W.F. West 000 003 1 — 4

Aberdeen 000 215 X — 8

WFW Pitching — Dalrymple 5 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO; Tay. Tobin 1 IP, 6 H, 5 R (4 ER), 0 BB, 0 SO. Highlights — Myers 2-3, HR, RBI, R, BB, SB; Young 1-4, 2B, RBI, R; Tan. Tobin 1-3, RBI

After rallying down 3-0 to tie the game, W.F. West couldn't get the final out in the bottom of the sixth inning and gave up five runs to end the regular season with an 8-4 Evergreen Conference setback to Aberdeen on Wednesday night.

The loss puts the Bearcats (14-5, 10-2 EvCo) as the league runner-up and will be the No. 2 seed in the Class 2A District 4 tournament. The Bobcats will be the three seed.

Taylor Tobin entered the circle in the sixth and after an error put the leadoff runner on base, she retired the next two batters. Aberdeen proceeded to notch six straight hits, five of them plated runs, to put it up by five with three outs to go.

W.F. West loaded the bases in the seventh and Lena Fragner scored on a wild pitch with two outs. It had the tying run on deck, but an infield pop up ended the threat. Avalon Myers stuffed the stat sheet with two hits, one of them left the park, an RBI, a run scored, a walk and a stolen base.

Myers' solo homer kicked off the three-run top of the sixth. Ella Young roped an RBI double and Tanner Tobin ripped a run-scoring single to level the game at 3-3. Monroe Dalrymple struck out six in five innings of work in the circle.