A big-hitting performance from Couch as the Lady Bulldogs defeat Colgan 6-2 in a cross-state matchup

LIBERAL, Mo. — A big cross-state softball matchup in Southwest Missouri took action Friday afternoon. The Liberal Lady Bulldogs hosted the St. Mary’s Colgan Lady Panthers. Liberal is on a six-game winning streak while has lost one straight.

The Lady Bulldogs pulled off a big win over the Lady Panthers 6-2. Liberal went to 14-4 on the season and Colgan dropped to 8-5 on the year.

The Lady Panthers go on the board first after a Bella Ascania RBI single in the first inning. Yet, in the third inning, the Lady Bulldogs tied the game at one with an RBI double from Bailey Couch and took the lead scoring on a dropped third strike.

In the bottom fifth inning, when Liberal’s offense started doing their damage. It all started with a walk that allowed Taylor Swarnes to score. Then, a Kyla Porter single in the infield scored Couch. The next batter which was Kale Hatfield hits a line drive to centerfield that scores Jordan Goodell and Ellaina LaNear. The Lady Bulldogs went up five in the fifth inning.

St. Mary’s Colgan added one more run in the sixth inning from a hard grounder to third by Lauren Flood to score Trinity Taylor.

Liberal’s defense kept Colgan at bay in the seventh to win 6-2.

For St. Mary’s Colgan, Khyla Osborn was 2-for-4 and one scored a run. Bella Ascanio went 1-for-4 with one RBI. Lastly, Lauren Flood went 1-for-3 with an RBI as well. Ava Wilson pitched in the circle, she had 10 strikeouts through six innings. Wilson gave up six hits on five earned runs.

Meanwhile, the Lady Bulldogs, Bailey Couch was perfect from the plate with four hits on four at-bats, one RBI and two runs scored. Kale Hatfield was also perfect as well. She went 3-for-3 with one RBI. The Crowder commit pitcher Jordan Goodell pitched seven innings and struck out seven batters on seven hits with two hits and one earned run.

The Lady Panthers will return to CNC plays as they will be on the road to face Columbus on Monday, April 22nd at 4:30 p.m.

Liberal will travel to Jasper to take on the Lady Eagles on Tuesday, April 23rd at 4:30 p.m.

