How big is the gap between USC and Washington?

USC’s performance against Notre Dame was so discouraging that we have to wonder: Is it even realistic that USC can beat the Huskies? Can USC merely keep the game close?

We’re not all that certain. We asked our Pac-12 football panel about the chances that Washington beats USC by 21 or more in a few weeks in the Coliseum.

The responses:

Matt Zemek: 50 percent. There’s no question Washington is a far better team than USC. The only question is how bad this bloodbath is going to be. Again, USC could beat Utah by 30 and begin to change perceptions of the Trojans, but who thinks that will actually happen? Right now, the two teams could not be more different in terms of quality and trustworthiness.

Zachary Neel: After what we saw between USC and Notre Dame, I think it’s incredibly likely. I reserve the right to change this opinion based on how Caleb Williams looks against a good Utah defense this week, though.

Matt Wadleigh: I’ll put these odds at 50%. Again, if Grinch is fired, this is a different conversation. Until then, it’s not looking good.

