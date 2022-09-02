How big is the gap between Patriots and Dolphins? Mike Giardi and Phil Perry debate

How big is gap between Pats and Dolphins? Giardi and Perry debate originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Buffalo Bills are heavily favored to win the AFC East for the third consecutive season. There's a significant gap between Josh Allen's group and the rest of the division.

The second-place spot, however, appears up for grabs in 2022. The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins have the same over/under regular-season win total odds at 8.5 games each. The New York Jets' over/under is set at 5.5 wins, but they improved their roster during the offseason and should be more competitive this season.

We'll get a good look at where the Patriots and Dolphins stand when they face off in Week 1. But how big is the gap between the two teams heading into the campaign? NFL Network's Mike Giardi shared his two cents on NBC Sports Boston's Early Edition.

"I don't think it's that far of a gap," Giardi said. "I do think they are better than you, but I think it's a smaller gradation than it is between the Dolphins and the Bills or you and the Bills because I think there's a huge gap between those two teams. I think the Bills are far and away the most talented team in the division and probably in the entire league.

"I think we all have watched this camp and I think we probably have more questions about this team than maybe any team we've had in, I don't know, I guess you could put in the Cam Newton year a couple of years ago. But even then, you still felt like there was a foundation of a good football team and you believed in Bill (Belichick) and what his plan was

"Now, it's been a few years removed, you lost in the playoffs, you haven't won a playoff game in three years. Like, what are you? What they've shown us here in training camp -- which again, we're being told September's an extension of training camp. If it's an extension of training camp, then you're 0-4. Because that's how you played in training camp."

Our Phil Perry joined the discussion and while he agrees there isn't much of a gap between the two teams, two key names give New England an edge.

"I'm not sure that the gap is certainly there," Perry said. "Talent-wise, we can look at the overall talent level on both rosters and say the Dolphins have the more talented roster. I think the Patriots still have the better person at the two most important spots on the team, meaning head coach and quarterback.

"I would take Bill Belichick over Mike McDaniel, I would certainly take Mac Jones over Tua Tagovailoa. So that, to me, might make up for whatever talent deficit there is when you're looking at the overall picture for both."

Patriots at Dolphins is set for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sept. 11.

