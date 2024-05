Can 'big-game player' Cornet make derby difference again for Rangers?

Rangers boss Jo Potter praises "big-game player" Chelsea Cornet as the Ibrox side prepare to face title rivals Celtic in the Old Firm derby on Monday.

Midfielder Cornet scored the opener in last weekend's Scottish Cup semi-final win over Celtic and followed it up with a sublime finish in the 3-0 midweek league victory against Hearts.