Big Game Boomer trolls Notre Dame, then argues with Irish writer

Big Game Boomer is known on Twitter for ranking and listing just about everything in college football. His topics range from coordinator duos to teams’ biggest needs to stadium bathrooms. Another one is the best college football teams this season by state. That’s where you’ll find something very wrong with this picture:

The Best College Football Team In Every State This Season pic.twitter.com/tFCWklQV3y — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) August 12, 2022

One Irish writer who wouldn’t take this sitting down was Irish Breakdown publisher Bryan Driskell. He quote tweeted a reply in which Boomer tried to justify his decision, and it led to quite the exchange:

This was their response to their stupid post bout Purdue being better than Notre Dame. Ignoring the fact Notre Dame beat Purdue 27-13 last season and has won 8 straight games against the Boilers. BK went 6-0 against Purdue. But sure, Purdue is better. https://t.co/WuvgX1fwoH — Bryan Driskell (@CoachD178) August 12, 2022

OSU has what to do with Purdue? Your lack of knowledge of who the ND QB is or the WR or the fact they have two Top 10 players at corner and safety says more about your lack of knowledge than anything missing at Notre Dame relative to Purdue. But you already know that. https://t.co/QXjaVawCIv — Bryan Driskell (@CoachD178) August 12, 2022

Again, this says a lot more about your ignorance than it does about Notre Dame. I could list off the players that make your response so dumb, but that isn't really your point. Trolls don't actually care about facts, data or reality. https://t.co/67p2EP75ty — Bryan Driskell (@CoachD178) August 12, 2022

No, I don't think I'm smarter than everyone else. I just know I'm smarter than you. And please, save it, screen shot it, write it down, take a picture, draw a painting, do whatever you want and after the season we'll compare Notre Dame and Purdue. https://t.co/EK8v4U6jGZ — Bryan Driskell (@CoachD178) August 12, 2022

If Boomer wants to defend his choice based on how the Irish have done it big games recently, fair enough. It’s not like the Irish have accomplished a lot in those over the past decade. However, to rank Purdue, which won’t even sniff the preseason top 25, over the Irish at this moment is just dumb and reeks of bias.

Whatever. We all know better, and we know the Irish should be in the top 10 all season. Then maybe, just maybe, Boomer will walk his decision back.

