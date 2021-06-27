Big Game Boomer puts Notre Dame in second tier of college football

Twitter user Big Game Boomer has decided to separate every Football Bowl Subdivision team into tiers. The very best are in the first tier, the teams slightly worse than that are in the second tier and so on. To no one’s surprise, the top tier is home to Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State. Then, he has Notre Dame as one of the teams in the second tier of college football’s highest level:

Current Tiers Of College Football pic.twitter.com/qmwLmJziAT — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) June 27, 2021

As you can see, Boomer has Notre Dame on the same level as LSU, Georgia, Oklahoma, Oregon and Boise State. Whatever order you want to put that in, it shows that in at least one person’s opinion, the Irish have one of the nine best teams in the nation. As far as the tiers themselves, he reemphasizes how the Irish have been great but not unstoppable in recent years. Perhaps in the near future, the Irish finally will be able to get over the hump it hasn’t been able to for some time now.