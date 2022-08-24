Big Game Boomer likes MSU football to hit the win total over this fall

One of the most popular college football Twitter accounts out there likes the Spartans to win at least eight games this fall.

Big Game Boomer released a list of college football teams that he’s betting the over on their win total, and Michigan State was on the list. The Spartans are listed at 7.5 wins so Big Game Boomer is stating he likes Michigan State to finish no worse than 8-4 this upcoming season.

Some of the other teams Big Game Boomer likes the over on includes Arizona (3), Baylor (7.5), NC State (8.5), Purdue (7.5) and Tennessee (7.5). Check out his complete list below:

College Football teams I’m betting the over on: Arizona: 3

Baylor: 7.5

Kansas: 2.5

Kansas State: 6.5

Mich State: 7.5

NC State: 8.5

Purdue:7.5

Tennessee: 7.5

South Carolina: 6 Easy money ✅ — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) August 24, 2022

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire