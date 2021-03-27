Big fourth quarter leads Frankfort over Keyser

Mar. 27—SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Frankfort's Larae Grove whipped a skip pass to Halley Smith, who fought through contact for an electric old-fashioned 3-point play in the final minute against Keyser on Friday.

The Falcons were already well on their way to victory, leading by seven before the and-one, but the sequence was demonstrative of their refined ball movement in the latter stages.

Frankfort dominated the decider 20-5, turning a two-point deficit after three into a rout as the Falcons staved off the Golden Tornado, 52-39, to complete the regular-season sweep.

"Once again, the girls showed a lot of guts," Frankfort head coach Mike Miller said. "They were facing adversity, the last couple minutes of the game turned it on. I don't know why they wait so long sometimes, but they did what they had to do down the stretch to win.

"Keyser once again was well-prepared, doing everything they did to take Marié (Perdew) out of the game, which they did for the most part. But our girls showed heart, and a couple of them stepped up in important times, and that was the difference in the game."

Keyser fought courageously for three quarters on the road to lead 34-32. Perdew, who is nearly a lock for 20 points every night, was held scoreless in the third as the Golden Tornado retook the lead.

But, unfortunately for Keyser, Perdew and her teammates woke up.

The junior ended her scoreless drought on the Falcons' first possession of the fourth, going 2 for 2 at the charity stripe, and Perdew — who finished with 15 points — converted on the fast-break with an easy lay-in one sequence later.

From that point on, Frankfort never trailed again, as the Falcons tallied the first 10 points of the period.

"They started getting inside and getting some easy buckets on us, they were definitely the more physical team in the fourth quarter," Golden Tornado head coach Josh Blowe said. "I thought we were the better team and the more physical team for three (quarters).

"They've been in these situations a lot more than we have over the last couple of years. They've won a lot of them, and tonight they showed they're more comfortable in this environment and those kinds of situations."

A quarter after Keyser frequently disrupted Frankfort with deflections and an aggressive man-to-man to win the third 16-12, the Falcons seemed to turn it up at the flip of a switch.

Although Keyser did well to shut down Perdew for stretches of the night, the attention to her opened up space for her teammates.

Smith stepped up big after halftime, where she scored 11 of her 13 points. She hit what seemed then to be a big trey in transition to give Frankfort a 25-18 lead in the third, though the Golden Tornado rallied with 10 of the next 12 points to retake the lead.

Izzy Layton continued her improved form with nine points, six after the intermission. With the win, the senior class of her and Michelle Phillips guaranteed a spotless record against Keyser in their careers.

The most surprising offensive performance of the night came by way of sophomore Arin Lease.

Lease has done well to impact the game this year on the defensive end and on the glass, however, she hadn't made a habit of looking for her shot. With six points during the Falcons' dominating fourth, she played her best game of the year, finishing with a season-high 10.

"It was very well-played on her part. We got to get her to play with her back to the basket a little more," Miller said. "And we're working on that. She can do it, she does it in practice all the time. She made a big outside shot, had a big drive for us in the fourth quarter that was huge. It was nice to see, that's what we need collectively from the girls."

The last time the two teams met, Frankfort was lucky to escape Keyser with a 50-47 win.

The Golden Tornado didn't miss as many free throws or easy shots as they did in that matchup, but it'll hurt just the same.

For three quarters against the Falcons on Friday, Keyser got the better of the Mineral County rivals. The Golden Tornado just didn't execute in the one that mattered.

Golden Tornado forward Kaili Crowl led the team with 12 points. She was a pivotal piece in her team being ahead entering the final eight minutes.

Blowe has urged Crowl to be more aggressive in the paint at several points this year, and during the third quarter, she noticeably made a concerted effort to heed his command.

Crowl was backing down her defender and fighting through contact, and it worked to the tune of six third-quarter points. Keyser is a much better team with her foot on the pedal.

"She was doing a great job, that's the best she's played all year I thought on both ends of the floor," Blowe said. "She hit a nice jumper there for us too. She was attacking, hit some free throws. I was very pleased with her effort tonight. I was pleased with a lot of girls' efforts tonight."

Elsewhere, Alexa Shoemaker tallied nine points, Averi Everline scored eight and Maddy Broadwater ended with seven for Keyser.

Summer Reid drilled a clutch three to end Frankfort's 10-point run to begin the fourth, bringing the Golden Tornado within 42-37, but they never got closer.

Frankfort took a 20-18 lead into the halftime locker room.

Despite the advantage, Miller wasn't happy. The Falcons were discombobulated with the rock, especially in the first quarter, turning the ball over several times on traveling and carrying violations.

Still, Frankfort's defense stepped up in a big way, holding Keyser to just six points in the second, scoring 11 themselves to lead at the half.

"We're holding teams down, which is good because we're not scoring as many points as we have in years past," Miller said. "I like our defense for the most part. The effort's there, and we have some lapses at times, but we'll get that corrected."

And Frankfort's offense eventually caught up to the defense, as the Falcons exploded in the fourth to overcome Keyser and finish on top for the eighth game in a row.

Keyser (4-4) hosts Hampshire on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Frankfort (9-1) takes on Moorefield at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Alex Rychwalski is a sportswriter at the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.