Big fourth inning propels Warriors to win

Apr. 18—Southwestern, winners of four of their last five contests, were hoping to keep the hot streak going on Tuesday as they made the trek to Stearns to take on McCreary Central in district softball action. Despite the game being close after the first few innings, a big fourth inning that saw the Warriors score eight runs ended up being what the visitors needed to come out with a win, as Southwestern went to 3-0 in district play with a 14-1 win over the Lady Raiders in five innings.

Brynn Troxell led the way with three RBI's for the Warriors, with Kylie Dalton, Abigail Whitescarver, Lexi Martin and Arabella Lowery each getting two RBI's apiece. Jordyn McDonald and Hanah Ellis each added one RBI. Whitescarver, Ellis and Lowery each had a double in the game, with Lowery adding a triple. Whitescarver hit a home run during the victory as well. Dalton added two stolen bases, with Whitescarver, Troxell and Danielle Taylor each stealing one base. Whitescarver earned the win on the mound, pitching the full five innings and allowing one run on three hits with one walk and eight strikeouts. McCreary Central's lone RBI was hit by junior Makayla Stephens.

Southwestern, now 12-5, will face off against Pulaski County at home on Thursday in crosstown action, before welcoming in South Laurel on Friday.