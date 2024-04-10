Big fourth inning leads Warriors to win over McCreary

Apr. 9—Southwestern returned back to action after a week off on Monday, squaring off with a surprising McCreary Central team that had won 11 of their first 14 contests. The Warriors were coming off a solid win over Danville though, and despite the week between the two games, continued their momentum with a five-run fourth inning to give themselves a 7-1 victory over the Raiders.

Jayce Gager led the way for the Warriors with two RBI's, with Wyatt Morgan, Jonah Brock, Cameron Shipp and Hunter Lewis each adding one RBI apiece. Jonas Gallagher and Daniel Case also added hits in the game. Brock, Jackson Couch, Gager and Morgan each hit a double during the win. Shipp and Couch each had two stolen bases in the game, with Lewis, Gager, Gallagher and Clifton Sawyers getting one each. Shipp earned the win on the mound, going the full seven innings while allowing just one run on three hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

Southwestern improves to 4-8 and after a road contest against McCreary on Tuesday, will return home on Thursday to take on Clay County at 6 p.m.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.