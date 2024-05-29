Big Five trophies visit City OSCs

As we look back on an incredible season on the pitch, we also look back at a fantastic year off it.

Over the course of the last 10 months, we have had the privilege of visiting over 50 Official Supporters Club branches up and down the UK with the five trophies won during the 22/23 season.

With our visit of the year in August and our last in April, we made sure that all branches were given the opportunity see the Big Five.

Speaking with the Secretary of the Chiltern branch, Michael said, ‘We held a Trophy visit for the branch based out of Hemel Hempstead at a local golf club in Harpenden on Tuesday 23rd April 2024. We had the trophies on display and the event was attended by nearly 100 people. We also invited representatives of our nominated charity.

We created a just giving page for the charity and raised £1000 from branch members - in return for donations in multiples of £5 they had an entry into a prize draw for a number of donated gifts - the star prize of course being an authenticated shirt from the 2022/23 season signed by all the players. Our Trophy event also raised a further £200 which meant we were able to hand over a cheque for £1200 on the evening.’

We also visited the East Yorkshire branch earlier in the year as they celebrated their 25th anniversary. ‘We were delighted to be able to celebrate the occasion with the visit of all 5 trophies.

The event was a tremendous success with over 50 members attending from all parts of East Yorkshire (and beyond), to celebrate our anniversary and have their photograph taken with the trophies. A night I am sure none of us will ever forget.

A huge thank you to the team from City who ensured that all members had the best possible experience.’

We also caught up with the Bath and Wiltshire branch who hosted their event last month. ‘The Bath & Wiltshire branch hosted a trophy evening, where the magnificent treble trophies were on display. Everyone who attended the evening said how much they enjoyed it, and the security staff provided by the club were first class.’

On behalf of the branch, we would like to say a huge thank you to the team for making this event possible.’

Lastly, Duane, the Chair of the Blackley branch after his event said ‘What a privilege to be able to have the trophies down at our branch HQ, the turnout was huge with over 120 members attending. Real professional job with regards to the setup and security team were spot on’.

It’s been extremely exciting visiting branches across the country, from Glasgow to London and we’re hopeful to do it again next season after winning a fourth consecutive Premier League title.

If you’d like to find out more about your local Official Supporters Club, click here.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON OSC