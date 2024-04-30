Big first inning surges Lady Jumpers past Lincoln

Apr. 30—The Lady Jumpers returned home on Monday after a 1-2 stay at the All "A" Classic, facing off against Lincoln County. The offensive woes that have been plaguing Somerset over the past several games seemingly disappeared, despite missing senior Jazlynn Shadoan due to injury, as they scored seven runs in the first inning en route to a dominant 11-1 win over the Lady Patriots in five innings of action.

Emme Goforth, Aleah Wesley and Makenna Baker each had two RBI's to lead the Jumpers, with Sarah White, Emry Pyles and Addy White adding one apiece. Wesley and Addy White both hit doubles in the win. Sarah White had a triple and a home run in the game. Addy White earned the win on the mound, allowing just one run on three hits with two walks and six strikeouts. Lincoln County sophomore Hallie Siler had their lone RBI.

Somerset improves to 10-15 and will be back in action on Friday, as they will host one of the top teams in the region in the West Jessamine Colts at 6:30 p.m.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.