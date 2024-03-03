Big first half from Tucker DeVries guides Drake men's basketball team to win over Bradley

The Drake men’s basketball team’s Sunday showdown with Bradley marked the final chance for Bulldogs star Tucker DeVries to prove to Missouri Valley Conference voters that he was worthy of the Larry Bird Trophy, given to the league’s top player, for a second straight season.

He made a compelling case.

DeVries was the star early on, carrying Drake during the first half of a 74-66 win over Bradley at the Knapp Center. He finished with 29 points and six rebounds, helping the Bulldogs close out the regular season with a 25-6 record, including a 16-4 mark in MVC play.

Drake, barring a surprise Murray State upset of Indiana State later in the day, was poised to finish second in the league. Either way, the Bulldogs will play in Friday's quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis, Mo.

The day was supposed to center around Drake’s senior class of Darnell Brodie and Kyron Gibson. But all eyes were on the junior DeVries, who took control of the game early and scored 23 first-half points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field.

The former Waukee High School star connected on his first five shots from the field and had all of Drake's points in a 10-0 run. DeVries had 16 of Drake's first 18 points and helped the Bulldogs build a 43-29 lead at the half.

The big performance added to DeVries' already impressive resume in what has turned into a tight battle for the league's player of the year honors between the Drake star and Indiana State standout Robbie Avila, who entered Sunday's game against Murray State averaging 17.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. DeVries entered Sunday averaging 21.7 points and 6.9 rebounds.

DeVries got plenty of help in the second half as Bradley mounted a second-half surge. The Braves went on a 13-3 run and eventually cut Drake's lead to four. But clutch free throws by Atin Wright and Colby Garland helped Drake pull away.

Colby Garland is good to go

The Bulldogs suffered a scare in their triple-overtime victory over UIC on Wednesday. Freshman guard Colby Garland went down with an apparent knee injury in the second half and didn’t play in any of the overtime periods.

Garland returned to action Sunday and played a hand in Drake's win by finishing with 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field. He came up clutch with two big free throws late in the game.

