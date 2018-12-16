Big first half sparks Duquesne's 72-46 win over Maine

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Marcus Weathers scored 13 points and Duquesne led from start to finish in a 72-46 victory over Maine on Sunday.

The Dukes, who improved to 8-2 under second-year coach Keith Dambrot, opened the game with a 26-7 run over the first 13 minutes and led 40-16 at halftime.

Maine (2-10) was led by Isaiah White with a game-high 17 points and Vilgot Larsson with 10 points.

Eric Williams scored 11 points off the bench for Duquesne. He scored eight in the first half as the Dukes shot 48 percent from the field and had 11 assists on their 15 made field goals.

Kellon Taylor, who also plays wide receiver on the Dukes' football team, made his season debut in basketball and led the Dukes with seven rebounds. Freshman point guard Sincere Carry had nine points and nine assists.