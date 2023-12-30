Big first half for men’s basketball leads to win over SC State

The Huskers concluded the 2023 portion of their season with a home game against South Carolina State. Nebraska wasted no time running away with the win, outscoring the Bulldogs 50-11 in the first half, leading to a 91-62 victory.

The Huskers delivered efficient numbers in shooting, going 29-for-61 in field goal shooting, 9-for-30 in 3-point shooting, and 24-for-32 at the free throw line. Nebraska also had big numbers in rebounds and steals, finishing with 50 and 16 as a team, respectively.

C.J. Wilcher finished the night as the Huskers’ top scorer, tallying up 18 points in the win. Wilcher also tied the team for steals in the game, securing three. Keisei Tominaga also snatched three steals for Nebraska, along with scoring five points.

Brice Williams finished as the second-best scorer for the Huskers, putting up 16 points along with hauling in seven rebounds and two blocks. Josiah Allick also secured seven rebounds while scoring 10 points and snatching four assists and two steals. Freshman Eli Rice rounded out the Huskers’ double-digit scorers in the win, dropping 10 points.

Nebraska moves to 11-2 on the season and will begin 2024 at home against Indiana on Jan. 3. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m., and the game can be viewed on Big Ten Network.

What a dime from @bgoitit_ 👀 📺 B1G+ pic.twitter.com/BsI6jPOI9M — Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) December 30, 2023

Got a football score out there. It's all @HuskerMBB early on. 💻: B1G+ pic.twitter.com/quqeSSSQSm — Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) December 30, 2023

