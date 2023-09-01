Big first half boosts Weiss to surprisingly easy victory over LBJ

Weiss coach Vernon Hughes addresses his players after Thursday night's 44-19 win over LBJ at the Pfield. The Wolves scored all 44 of their points in the first half. Weiss improved to 2-0, but Hughes wasn't satisfied. "I felt like we lost focus and we didn't pay attention to detail the way we should have," he said. "It wasn't good enough."

Vernon Hughes was in no mood to meet the press after a surprisingly easy victory over LBJ Thursday night at the Pfield.

In some ways, the 44-19 win was a perfect game for Weiss' first-year head coach. The Wolves won against a strong but rebuilding team, and there were no major injuries. But Weiss (2-0) made enough mistakes that should make the alert when the coaching staff tells players everything they did wrong next week in practice.

"Well, I don't feel like we played up to the potential that we can truly play at," Hughes said. "I felt like my guys were locked in during the first half and I felt like they let off the gas. I expect my guys to execute on all cylinders regardless of what the score is. I felt like we lost focus and we didn't pay attention to detail the way we should have. It wasn't good enough."

This was a tale of two halves. Behind quarterback Jax Brown and a dynamic defense, Weiss scored all 44 of its points in the first half. Although the Wolves substituted freely in the second, the energy that spurred them to the big early lead was missing.

Brown just might be the best comeback story of the early portion of the season. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in the sixth week of 2022 and spent much of the past 10 months working to make it back. With consecutive victories over Round Rock and LBJ to open the year, the Wolves are on a mission to improve upon last year's 5-6 record.

Weiss quarterback Jax Brown, left, and offensive lineman Wesley Trevillion watch the game from the sideline. Brown threw four touchdown passes in the first half to give the Wolves a 44-7 lead at halftime. He's coming off a season-ending knee injury from 2022.

Brown was the leader of the offense, completing 17 of 25 passes for 241 yards and four touchdowns — all in the first half. The game was so lopsided early, the Weiss student section began its "I-believe-that-we-will-win!" chant with 5:59 remaining in the second quarter.

More: AISD schools will get their much-needed turf upgrades, but not until 2024

Brown, a junior, said this season is "personal" for him because he got cheated out of half of his sophomore year. He was beginning to emerge as a team leader when he tore his anterior cruciate ligament.

"I'm destined to succeed," Brown said. "It's my fault if I fail because I have so many great coaches and great guys around me. So if I don't do well, it's my fault."

Weiss is blessed with a big and ferocious offensive line and some gifted playmakers. Running back Braiden Wooley rushed for a team-high 79 yards and scored the Wolves' first touchdown on a 32-yard run on the third play of the game. Jacques Spradley-Demps caught a pair of touchdowns and Adrian Wilson and Luis Jaramillo each caught scoring passes, too.

Weiss receiver Luis Jamarillo is congratulated by teammates after scoring on a 23-yard touchdown throw from Jax Brown. The Wolves, who were 5-6 last year, have started this season with wins over Round Rock and LBJ.

While the offense piled up points, a defense led by end Lowote Jurkin, tackle Chad Otutu, linebacker Stylves Goodman, cornerback Josiah Wells and safety Peyton Morgan made life miserable for LBJ quarterback Ali Scott, who spent most of the night scrambling out of the pocket. Scott did manage to throw for two touchdowns.

"Man, this is just a preview for my defense," said Goodman, who has committed to Navy. "When we're all locked in, we're going to get better. I'm going to give a shout-out to my D-line."

Among the interested spectators at the game was former football coach Steve Van Meter, who coached high school football for 38 years — the last three at Weiss — before resigning in December. When asked what he misses most about coaching, he had a ready answer: "Friday nights."

After two weeks, it appears Friday nights should be pretty special for Weiss this year.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Jax Brown, back from knee surgery, fires four TD passes is Weiss win