Big fifth inning pushes Blue Devils to 8-5 win

May 21—Cambridge Springs and Union City each had nine hits in Monday's District 10 Class 1A quarterfinal game at Allegheny College, but a four-run fifth inning pushed the Blue Devils to an 8-5 victory.

"We reminded the boys of our goals that we set at the beginning of the season. When we come into the playoffs, we know everyone is at an 0-0 record," Cambridge Springs head coach Eugene Pabon said. "Everyone wants the same thing. It's a playoff atmosphere for sure and both teams definitely showed it out there today."

Each team scored once in the opening inning and added two runs in the third. It was Cambridge Springs' bats in the fifth that made the difference. Josh Gorton got the action started with a single before Brett Kania walked on.

Senior Owen Riley smacked an RBI single to center field to break the tie. Alex Doubet doubled to left field, which scored Kania and Riley. Tristen Mazzadra followed with an RBI single of his own and his team led 7-3.

Relief pitcher Quinn Simmerman struck out two of three in the bottom of the fifth before Parker Schimdt scored in the top of the sixth thanks, to a Kania sacrifice fly.

The Bears opened the bottom of the frame with two singles and seemed to be swinging momentum in their favor. Simmerman secured a strikeout and forced an RBI ground out with the next batter. After a passed ball, Mazzadra, the catcher, caught a stealing runner at home plate to escape the inning with no further damage.

Union City delivered two singles in the bottom of the seventh as well and after an error, plated a run with no outs and a runner on second. The Blue Devils didn't blink. After a fly out, second baseman Josh Gorton started a double play to ice the game.

"A lot of these boys have fought through the adversity of football season and basketball season, so to come into playoffs these boys are ready to go mentally," Pabon said. "We have to trust our players. We have to trust our pitching, our defense and it was a great way to end the game."

Josh Gorton and Preston Gorton led the offense with three and two hits, respectively. Kania, Riley and Doubet each had two RBIs.

Cambridge Springs, the No. 5 seed, will play top-seeded Saegertown on Thursday in the semifinal round. Saegertown swept Cambridge Springs in the region series, but Pabon is excited for his team to matchup with a local rival.

"We wouldn't wanna be in any other position," Pabon said. "There is clearly a lot of battling that w'eve done with Saegertown in all sports. It's gonna be a good game. It's the playoffs so we're gonna come ready to play."

------

Cambridge Springs (8)

(AB-R-H-BI) P. Gorton 4-2-2-0, J. Gorton 4-2-3-1, Kania 2-1-1-2, Riley 3-1-1-2, Ross 4-0-0-0, Doubet 3-1-1-2, Mazzadra 3-0-1-1, Simmerman 3-0-0-0, Schimdt 3-1-0-0. Totals 29-8-9-8.

Union City (5)

(AB-R-H-BI) Kent 4-1-3-0, Shaman 4-2-1-0, Wright 2-1-0-1, Doutt 4-0-1-0, Kinney 3-0-1-2, Magee 2-1-1-0, Turner 2-0-0-0, Zanner 1-0-1-0, Racop 3-0-0-0, Capela 3-0-1-1. Totals 28-5-9-4.

Cambridge Springs 102 041 0 — 8 9 2

Union City 102 001 1 — 5 9 2

BATTING

2B: CS — P. Gorton, Doubet.

PITCHING

(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) CS — Riley 3.1-5-3-2-1-4, Simmerman 3.2-4-2-0-3-0; UC — Racop 3.1-4-3-3-4-2, Zanner 1.2-4-5-5-1-2, Shaman 2-1-0-0-4-1.

Alex Topor can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at atopor@meadvilletribune.com.