Big Euro 2024 crowds: Munich fan zone and central square closed

Scotland fans cheer ahead of the opening match of the European Football Championship between Germany and Scotland on Marienplatz in front of Munich City Hall. Stefan Puchner/dpa

Munich's Euro 2024 fan zone was closed at least temporarily and the central Marienplatz square also overcrowded just hours before the tournament opener between hosts Germany and Scotland on Friday.

"The Marienplatz is overcrowded. There will definitely be no public viewing there. Please spread out elsewhere in the city! The fan zone is also about to close. Please don't go to the Olympiapark anymore!" the city said on platform X.

It added soon after that the fan zone at Olympic Park was "currently closed. Please don't go to the Olympiapark anymore."

Tens of thousands of fans have gathered in the Bavarian capital, with the majority from Scotland as the Tartan Army took firm control.

The Marienplatz is central location in the city, but also the main station to catch the underground heading to the Munich Arena, where the opening match was to be played in the evening.

The authorities said that the underground was not able to stop there for a while, which however led to a better crowd management situation.

Videos posted on social media have shown Scottish fans drinking beer in bars and restaurants at Marienplatz, with a bag pipe band parade also taking place.

The atmosphere was peaceful with no disturbances announced apart from the overcrowding.