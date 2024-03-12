Big East Tournament preview: Seton Hall 'can beat any team,' fan's guide, our predictions

Shaheen Holloway rarely discusses his hardwood past with Seton Hall’s basketball players.

Most of them don’t know about his game-winning layup against Oregon in the NCAA Tournament as the Pirates’ point guard in 2000.

But they all watched him guide Cinderella Saint Peter’s on its iconic March Madness run two years ago, so his message to this plucky squad has the locker room’s full attention.

“He told us that March could be life-changing for us if we take advantage of the moment and the opportunity,” senior guard Kadary Richmond said Monday, a day after he was named First Team All-Big East by the coaches. “So that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Feb 14, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates head coach Shaheen Holloway talks with Seton Hall Pirates guard Kadary Richmond (1) during the first half against the Xavier Musketeers at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Seton Hall (20-11) has the fourth seed in the Big East Tournament and will open against fifth-seeded St. John’s (19-12) Thursday, 2:30 p.m. at Madison Square Garden (Fox Sports 1). A win would just about assure the Pirates of a spot in the NCAA Tournament’s main bracket; for St. John’s, the bubble could burst with a loss.

As a head coach Holloway’s teams are 9-5 in the postseason, including 6-3 in conference tournaments. In 2022, his Peacocks peaked at the right time and went 6-1 in elimination games.

“I remember watching – it was incredible what they did,” Richmond said. “Just knowing that we have the coach that has the right game plan for us, and he’s done it – all we gotta do is listen and execute.”

Seton Hall swept St. John’s in the regular season, though that doesn’t mean much when they take the court Thursday. What might mean something is the Pirates’ maturity. They sport one of the oldest starting fives in the country, and the nucleus has been together for two full seasons now.

“It’s just the experience – familiarity, comfortability with each other, trusting each other on the court,” senior wing Dre Davis said. “We understand who we are as a team. We feel like any night we come in and shut down the defensive end, we can beat any team in the country. We know that’s our identity, along with grittiness and intensity.”

Davis has reveled in that identity this season, emerging as one of the Big East’s best all-around players – even though the league’s coaches snubbed him for postseason honors.

“We aren’t playing for awards – we’re playing to win games,” Richmond said.

One thing that can help, Richmond said, is a strong turnout of Pirate fans Thursday. When asked what it will take for a Seton Hall run, he replied, “It’ll take Pirate nation showing up and bringing that energy they always bring.”

Madison Square Garden is St. John’s home court, but Hall faithful traditionally show well at the Big East Tournament.

“It makes a big difference – that makes us feel like we’re not alone out there,” Richmond said. “It’s not just the guys in the jerseys and the coaches. You have hat extra boost from the crowd.”

Fan’s Guide to the Big East Tourney

Most likely to fight with fans: UConn coach and Jersey City native Dan Hurley has jawed with Creighton and Providence supporters while leaving the court after road games this season.

Most likely to get heckled by opposing fans: Georgetown coach Ed Cooley drew another round of invective from jilted Providence fans, but at least he’s “rich as s---.”

Most likely to get heckled by his own fans: Villanova’s chardonnay-sipping boosters from the Main Line can’t be happy with Kyle Neptune shoveling their $3 million NIL war chest into the fireplace this winter.

Most likely to have no fans: Syracuse, which departed the Big East in 2013 for a Dennys in Greensboro, will be better represented in the crowd than 0-20 DePaul this week – count on it.

Most likely to wear a white suit: At age 71, St. John’s coach Rick Pitino came back to the Big East for moments like this. The last time the Johnnies actually did anything in this tournament, he was a middle-aged man.

Feb 25, 2024; New York, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino walks off the court after defeating the Creighton Bluejays 80-66 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Most likely to flop in the Dance: The champion. Since the league realigned in 2013, seven of the nine winners of this event failed to advance past the NCAA Tournament’s first weekend.

Best dunker: Providence guard Devin Carter has a windmill in his arsenal that would blow the lid off the World’s Most Famous Arena.

Most likely to drain a big free throw: Butler’s D.J. Davis has made 90 of his 93 free-throw attempts this season (.968).

Most likely to send a ball into your seat: Creighton 7-footer Ryan Kalkbrenner averages 3.0 blocks per game.

Most likely to play the full 40 minutes: Creighton’s Trey Alexander is averaging 38.2 minutes in conference games.

Non-All-Big East players you’ll be impressed with: Marquette’s Kam Jones, Seton Hall’s Dre Davis, Georgetown’s Jayden Epps, UConn’s Alex Karaban, Creighton’s Steven Ashworth.

Jersey guys to root for: Seton Hall’s Al-Amir Dawes (Newark/Patrick School) and Elijah Hutchins-Everett (Orange/Immaculate Conception); Villanova’s Mark Armstrong (South Orange/Saint Peter’s Prep) and Lance Ware (Camden); Providence’s Jayden Pierre (Elizabeth), Corey Floyd (Franklin/Roselle Catholic) and Rafael Castro (Dover); St. John’s Simeon Wilcher (Plainfield/Roselle Catholic); Georgetown’s Supreme Cook (East Orange/Peddie).

Best place to pregame: Wherever Bill Raftery is hanging out.

Jerry Carino’s Big East Tournament predictions

First round: Butler over Xavier, Providence over Georgetown, Villanova over DePaul.

Quarterfinals: UConn over Butler, Seton Hall over St. John’s, Creighton over Providence, Villanova over Marquette.

Semifinals: UConn over Seton Hall, Creighton over Villanova.

Final: Creighton over UConn.

Analysis: UConn is a well-deserved favorite, but March doesn’t always follow the script. Creighton has beaten the Huskies already this season, sports a bunch of weapons and – just a hunch – is due to win this thing.

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Big East Tournament: Seton Hall's ready, fan's guide, our predictions