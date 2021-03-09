Big East Tournament 2021: Bracket, how to watch, dates, preview, location

Big East Tournament preview originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The college basketball world has come full circle. A year ago the Big East was the final college basketball league to tip-off a game on the 2019-20 season before March Madness was shuttered due to the developing coronavirus pandemic. Now, the Big East is a year removed and has full intentions of finishing all of the games they start.

By some accounts, the league is in a down year. Bracketologists only have three locks in the NCAA Tournament field with the potential for one or two more teams working their way into the bubble. They are far removed from their six and seven-bid seasons they had in the 2017 and 2018 tournaments.

And this season, the team that was far and away the class of the league was dealt some devastating injuries. Villanova lost arguably its most important player Collin Gillespie to a season-ending knee injury. Mere days later, it was announced they are expected to be without their No. 3 player Justin Moore for most of the Big East Tournament.

A rough term for the Wildcats, but opens up the door for the rest of the conference.

There are several teams that have 'bid thief' material after the inconsistencies seen from the No. 2 seed Creighton. Plus, who knows how the team responds after the insensitive comments of head coach Greg McDermott. Seton Hall, Xavier and St. John's are all sitting on the bubble, desperate to extend their seasons. Each of them displaying some of the best basketball in the conference at one point in the season. Georgetown even has knocked off quite a few teams this year.

And with the prevalence of bubble teams, there is going to be a good amount of attention on the events in Madison Square Garden.

BIG EAST TOURNAMENT 2021 INFORMATION:

When is the 2021 Big East Tournament?

The Big East Tournament will be played March 10-13. The Big East Championship Game is on Saturday, March 13.

Where is the 2021 Big East Tournament?

The entirety of the Big East Tournament will be at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Big East playing inside of the world's most famous arena is the longest-running conference tournament at a single venue in college basketball.

How to watch the 2021 Big East Tournament?

The First Round, Quarterfinals and Semifinals will be broadcast on Fox Sports One (FS1). The Championship game will air on FOX.

Who is the defending 2020 Big East Champion?

No one won the 2020 Big East Tournament as the conference had just started the Quarterfinal round before reversing course and canceling the tournament with the developing coronavirus pandemic. Creighton was the top seed, splitting the regular-season title with Villanova and Seton Hall.

BIG EAST TOURNAMENT 2021 BRACKET:

Big East Tournament First Round (3/10, Times ET)

- No. 8 Georgetown vs. No. 9 Marquette, 3:00 p.m. (FS1)

- No. 7 Xavier vs. No. 10 Butler, 6:00 p.m. (FS1)

- No. 6 Providence vs. No. 11 DePaul (FS1)

Big East Tournament Quarterfinals (3/11, Times ET)

- No. 1 Villanova vs. Georgetown/Marquette winner, 12:00 p.m. (FS1)

- No. 4 St. John's vs. No. 5 Seton Hall, 3:00 p.m. (FS1)

- No. 2 Creighton vs. Xavier/Butler winner, 6:00 p.m. (FS1)

- No. 3 Connecticut vs. Providence/ DePaul winner, 9:00 p.m. (FS1)

Big East Tournament Semifinals (3/12, Times ET)

- TBD vs. TBD, 6:00 p.m. (FS1)

- TBD vs. TBD, 9:00 p.m. (FS1)

Big East Tournament Championship (3/13, Time ET)

- TBD vs. TBD, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

BIG EAST TOURNAMENT 2021 PREVIEW:

Behind Villanova, which was the best team in the Big East this season? There really isn't a good answer.

Creighton is the natural answer as the second seed in the Big East. But they are currently in the midst of a controversial situation with their head coach. Not only did he use bad judgment in his comments, but the school has gone back and forth on how to discipline him. That's not even mentioning how the team has lost games to five of the bottom six teams in the conference this year.

Right now the Blue Jays are not a team to be relied upon.

Is it UConn? Whose drum beats with James Bouknight? The team is 10-2 this year when the projected first-round pick plays. The Huskies are 4-4 when he does not. On the year he put up All-Big East numbers with 20.2 points per game shooting 47.2% from the field and posting 5.6 rebounds.

Assuming he remains healthy, many have UConn an Elite Eight contender. But if something happens to Bouknight after he missed time this year for bone spurs and an elbow injury...

Also, don't forget that Villanova still has Jay Wright as their head coach and remains one of the best programs in the country. If any team can withstand key injuries it's a team where Wright is coaching. They still have Big East Player of the Year candidate Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and a deep roster. Villanova won't roll over and feel sorry for themselves

The aforementioned bubble teams are sure to play a factor at one point or another.

Perhaps, the biggest threat at the next tier is St. John's. The final month of the season saw the Red Storm develop an identity where they're simply going to be the toughest team on the court. Freshman Posh Alexander has guided the offense to a balance that is difficult to defend against. With Julian Champagnie dropping nearly 20 points a night to be the team's primary scorer, they're a tough out.

St. John's has also upset Villanova and UConn this year.

Several of the bottom teams in the league also have the capability to knock out the big threats. Georgetown beat Creighton earlier this year. Villanova has fallen to both Providence and Butler in the past two weeks. The Friars also clipped UConn when they were missing Bouknight.

But with Bouknight, the Huskies enter on the hottest streak in the league. They've won four straight and six of their last seven.

PICK: No. 3 Connecticut