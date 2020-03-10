Big East Tournament 2020: Bracket, How to Watch, Dates, Preview, Location

Since the 2013-2014 season the Big East Conference has run through Villanova. In the last six years, the Wildcats have won the Big East regular-season title five times.

While Villanova remains the standard in the conference, this year they are joined by Seton Hall and Creighton who all split a share of the Big East regular-season title.

Other than the Big Ten, the Big East was the best conference in college basketball this season. Villanova, Seton Hall, and Creighton were all ranked as top-15 teams in the country for much of the season. All three will likely be No. 2 or No. 3 seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

Marquette and Butler are both teams who were ranked during the regular season as well and are both teams capable of making it to the second weekend in March Madness. Providence and Xavier are currently bubble teams that should also be in the NCAA Tournament.

BIG EAST TOURNAMENT 2020 INFORMATION:

When is the 2020 Big East Tournament?

The 2020 Big East Tournament is March 11-14. The Championship game is Saturday, March 14.

Where is the 2020 Big East Tournament?

The Big East Tournament will be held at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY.

How to watch the 2020 Big East Tournament?

The first round, quarterfinals and semifinals of the Big East Tournament will air on Fox Sports 1. The Championship game will be televised on FOX on Sunday, March 14 at 6:30.

Who is the defending 2019 Big East Champion?

Villanova defeated Seton Hall 74-72 to capture their third straight Big East title in 2019.

BIG EAST TOURNAMENT 2020 BRACKET:

Big East Tournament First Round (3/11, Times ET)

- No. 9 St. John's vs. No. 8 Georgetown, 7:00 pm (FS1)

- No. 10 DePaul vs. No. 7 Xavier, 9:30 pm (FS1)





Big East Tournament Quarterfinals (3/12, Times ET)

- Winner of No. 8 Georgetown/ No. 9 St. John's vs No. 1 Creighton, 12:00 pm (FS1)

- No. 5 Butler vs No. 4 Providence, 2:30 pm (FS1)

- Winner of No. 7 Xavier/ No. 10 DePaul vs. No. 2 Villanova, 7:00 pm (FS1)

- No. 6 Marquette vs. No. 3 Seton Hall, 9:30 pm (FS1)









Big East Tournament Semifinals (3/13, Times ET)

- TBD vs TBD, 6:30pm (FS1)

- TBD vs TBD, 9:00pm (FS1)



Big East Tournament Championship Game (3/14, Time ET)

- TBD vs TBD, 6:30pm (FOX)

BIG EAST TOURNAMENT 2020 PREVIEW:

If you like watching offense, then this is the conference tournament for you. The Big East features some of the best offensive teams and best scorers in the entire country.

Creighton carries the league's best offense scoring 78.4 points per game. If you want to beat the Blue Jays you're going to have to outscore them.

Villanova, the No. 2 seed in the Big East Tournament, doesn't have the NBA talent that Jay Wright's teams have had in the past, but they are still extremely dangerous. Led by junior, Colin Gillespie and sophomore Saddiq Bey they are the heart and soul of the Wildcats. Both averaging over 15 points per game, if the two of them are hitting their shots it's nearly impossible to beat Villanova.

The players to watch are Myles Powell of Seton Hall and Markus Howard of Marquette. Both Howard and Powell were preseason first-team All-American selections. Howard averages 27.7 points per game for the Golden Eagles and is one of the most electrifying players in the country. Myles Powell averages 21.3 points per game and has led Seton Hall to one of the best seasons in school history.

This is going be a tournament filled with high scoring games, 30-point performances, and a lot of good basketball. In a conference where the offense is so good, the team that does it better than anyone is going to be tough to beat.

PICK: No. 1 Creighton

