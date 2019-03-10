2019 Big East Tournament bracket, TV schedule and predictions

The 2019 Big East tournament tips off Wednesday, March 13 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Below is an in-depth look at the tournament, including a complete bracket, TV schedule, analysis and predictions.

2019 Big East tournament bracket, seeds

The complete 2019 Big East men's basketball tournament bracket. (Big East)

A printable Big East tournament bracket can be found here.

2019 Big East tournament TV schedule

All times Eastern

Wednesday, March 13 | First round

No. 8 Providence vs. No. 9 Butler — 7 p.m., FS1

No. 7 St. John’s vs. No. 10 DePaul — 9:30 p.m., FS1

Thursday, March 14 | Quarterfinals

No. 4 Xavier vs. No. 5 Creighton — Noon, FS1

No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 8 Providence/No. 9 Butler — 2:30 p.m., FS1

No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 7 St. John’s/No. 10 DePaul — 7 p.m., FS1

No. 3 Seton Hall vs. No. 6 Georgetown — 9:30 p.m., FS1

Friday, March 15 | Semifinals

Winners of quarterfinals 1 and 2 — 6:30 p.m., FS1

Winners of quarterfinals 3 and 4 — 9 p.m., FS1

Saturday, March 16 | Final

Semifinal winners — 6:30 p.m., FOX

Will we get a Villanova-Marquette rubber match at Madison Square Garden in the Big East tournament? (Getty Images)

2019 Big East tournament predictions

First round

No. 9 Butler over No. 8 Providence

No. 7 St. John’s over No. 10 DePaul

Quarterfinals

No. 5 Creighton over No. 4 Xavier

No. 1 Villanova over No. 9 Butler

No. 7 St. John’s over No. 2 Marquette

No. 3 Seton Hall over No. 6 Georgetown

Semifinals

No. 1 Villanova over No. 5 Creighton

No. 3 Seton Hall over No. 7 St. John’s

Final

No. 1 Villanova over No. 3 Seton Hall

