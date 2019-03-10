2019 Big East Tournament bracket, TV schedule and predictions
The 2019 Big East tournament tips off Wednesday, March 13 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Below is an in-depth look at the tournament, including a complete bracket, TV schedule, analysis and predictions.
2019 Big East tournament bracket, seeds
A printable Big East tournament bracket can be found here.
2019 Big East tournament TV schedule
All times Eastern
Wednesday, March 13 | First round
No. 8 Providence vs. No. 9 Butler — 7 p.m., FS1
No. 7 St. John’s vs. No. 10 DePaul — 9:30 p.m., FS1
Thursday, March 14 | Quarterfinals
No. 4 Xavier vs. No. 5 Creighton — Noon, FS1
No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 8 Providence/No. 9 Butler — 2:30 p.m., FS1
No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 7 St. John’s/No. 10 DePaul — 7 p.m., FS1
No. 3 Seton Hall vs. No. 6 Georgetown — 9:30 p.m., FS1
Friday, March 15 | Semifinals
Winners of quarterfinals 1 and 2 — 6:30 p.m., FS1
Winners of quarterfinals 3 and 4 — 9 p.m., FS1
Saturday, March 16 | Final
Semifinal winners — 6:30 p.m., FOX
2019 Big East tournament predictions
First round
No. 9 Butler over No. 8 Providence
No. 7 St. John’s over No. 10 DePaul
Quarterfinals
No. 5 Creighton over No. 4 Xavier
No. 1 Villanova over No. 9 Butler
No. 7 St. John’s over No. 2 Marquette
No. 3 Seton Hall over No. 6 Georgetown
Semifinals
No. 1 Villanova over No. 5 Creighton
No. 3 Seton Hall over No. 7 St. John’s
Final
No. 1 Villanova over No. 3 Seton Hall
