2019 Big East Tournament bracket, TV schedule and predictions

The 2019 Big East tournament tips off Wednesday, March 13 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Below is an in-depth look at the tournament, including a complete bracket, TV schedule, analysis and predictions.

2019 Big East tournament bracket, seeds

The complete 2019 Big East men's basketball tournament bracket. (Big East)
printable Big East tournament bracket can be found here.

2019 Big East tournament TV schedule

All times Eastern

Wednesday, March 13 | First round

No. 8 Providence vs. No. 9 Butler — 7 p.m., FS1

No. 7 St. John’s vs. No. 10 DePaul — 9:30 p.m., FS1

Thursday, March 14 | Quarterfinals

No. 4 Xavier vs. No. 5 Creighton — Noon, FS1

No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 8 Providence/No. 9 Butler — 2:30 p.m., FS1

No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 7 St. John’s/No. 10 DePaul — 7 p.m., FS1

No. 3 Seton Hall vs. No. 6 Georgetown — 9:30 p.m., FS1

Friday, March 15 | Semifinals

Winners of quarterfinals 1 and 2 — 6:30 p.m., FS1

Winners of quarterfinals 3 and 4 — 9 p.m., FS1

Saturday, March 16 | Final

Semifinal winners — 6:30 p.m., FOX

Will we get a Villanova-Marquette rubber match at Madison Square Garden in the Big East tournament? (Getty Images)

2019 Big East tournament predictions

First round

No. 9 Butler over No. 8 Providence

No. 7 St. John’s over No. 10 DePaul

Quarterfinals

No. 5 Creighton over No. 4 Xavier

No. 1 Villanova over No. 9 Butler

No. 7 St. John’s over No. 2 Marquette

No. 3 Seton Hall over No. 6 Georgetown

Semifinals

No. 1 Villanova over No. 5 Creighton

No. 3 Seton Hall over No. 7 St. John’s

Final

No. 1 Villanova over No. 3 Seton Hall

