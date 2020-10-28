Big East reveals UConn basketball's December games for 2020-21 season

Dan Hurley points from sideline during UConn game against Villanova

The UConn men's basketball team tips off its 2020-21 season as a member of the Big East with five conference games slated for December.

The league announced Wednesday morning that it set 23 games for December. All times are to be determined.

The Huskies open their Big East campaign Dec. 11 against St. John's.

Two days later, Dec. 13, UConn is on the road with a Sunday game at Georgetown.

The Huskies remain away with a game later that week, Dec. 17, at Providence.

UConn returns home Dec. 20 for a Sunday game against Creighton. The Huskies' fifth game is a road matchup at DePaul.