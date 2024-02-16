Big East rankings: UConn, Marquette are the cream of the conference. Can anyone catch up?

Saturday afternoon brings one of the most-anticipated games of the season in the Big East.

Connecticut hosts Marquette in downtown Hartford and the Huskies could take a major step toward securing a regular-season conference championship with a victory. They hold a two-game lead over the Golden Eagles for the top spot and the rest of the field has fallen away.

UConn is on a 13-game winning streak. Marquette has captured eight straight in an attempt to keep pace. Creighton and Seton Hall both seem too far gone to catch the Huskies and the league otherwise is filled with NCAA Tournament bubble teams attempting to preserve their own postseason futures.

Marquette guard Tyler Kolek goes to the basket against Butler guard Jahmyl Telfort on Tuesday at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Bracket Matrix lists UConn, the Golden Eagles and the Bluejays as safely in the field per results through Valentine’s Day. Butler is among the last at-large selections while Providence, the Pirates and St. John’s were the first three teams out. Any head-to-head matchups involving that group, Villanova and Xavier will take on some extra heat over these last few weeks leading to Madison Square Garden.

Here's a look at the latest power rankings — a clear top, a second tier, a desperate middle and the dregs.

1. Connecticut (23-2, 13-1)

Last week, 1: Beat Georgetown, DePaul

This week: Marquette, at Creighton

What to know: The Huskies took care of the Hoyas and Blue Demons by a combined 61 points. Now comes a pair of games that will move the needle — a first meeting with the Golden Eagles and a trip to face the Bluejays. Win both and UConn will have one hand on the conference regular-season trophy.

2. Marquette (19-5, 10-3)

Last week, 2: Beat St. John’s, Butler

This week: at Connecticut, DePaul

What to know: The Golden Eagles dug out of a 15-point hole against the Red Storm and won a grinder against the Bulldogs to set up a showdown with the Huskies. Tyler Kolek has been superb throughout an eight-game winning streak, and his performance against St. John’s — 27 points, seven rebounds, 13 assists — was one of the games of the season in the league to date.

3. Creighton (18-7, 9-5)

Last week, 5: Beat Xavier, Georgetown

This week: at Butler, Connecticut

What to know: Ryan Kalkbrenner and Baylor Scheierman took turns starring in wins over the Musketeers and Hoyas. Kalkbrenner helped down Xavier with 28 points and seven rebounds. Scheierman hit for a triple-double against Georgetown — the first in program history — by collecting 15 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

4. Seton Hall (16-9, 9-5)

Last week, 3: Lost at Villanova, beat Xavier

This week: at St. John’s, Butler

What to know: The Pirates were both nail and hammer last week. They were crushed by the Wildcats and took it out on the Musketeers, all but finishing Xavier’s postseason hopes in the process. Two more critical NCAA Tournament bubble games await against the Red Storm and Bulldogs.

5. Butler (16-9, 7-7)

Last week, 8: Beat Providence, lost to Marquette

This week: Creighton, at Villanova

What to know: A late collapse by the Friars and a generous whistle inside the final seconds handed the Bulldogs a comeback home victory. The following loss against the Golden Eagles featured just 40% shooting from the field. Two more critical matchups await this week in terms of March Madness hopes.

6. Providence (16-9, 7-7)

Last week, 7: Lost at Butler, beat St. John’s

This week: DePaul, at Xavier

What to know: A last-minute loss at the Bulldogs was followed by a tense win against the Red Storm — Rick Pitino’s homecoming was ultimately spoiled. Josh Oduro didn’t make the trip to Indianapolis while welcoming a baby boy and showed how badly he was missed next time out, pumping in all but two of his game-high 28 points against St. John’s over the final 20 minutes.

7. Xavier (13-12, 7-7)

Last week, 4: Lost to Creighton, at Seton Hall

This week: Providence

What to know: It was a damaging week for the Musketeers with respect to their NCAA Tournament chances. A home loss to the Bluejays and an 18-point road defeat against the Pirates stopped a three-game winning streak. Wednesday’s meeting with the Friars feels like a last chance of sorts to stay in contact with any postseason hopes.

8. St. John’s (14-11, 6-8)

Last week, 6: Lost at Marquette, at Providence

This week: Seton Hall, at Georgetown

What to know: What might have been for the Red Storm. They held a 15-point lead late in the first half against the Golden Eagles and rallied for a five-point lead at the break against the Friars. St. John’s wound up losing both of those games and could have seen its postseason chances slip away in the process.

Providence guard Devin Carter goes up for a layup against a St. John's defender at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence on Tuesday.

9. Villanova (13-11, 6-7)

Last week, 9: Beat Seton Hall

This week: at Georgetown, Butler

What to know: This was the group of Wildcats everyone expected to see at the start of the season. Villanova smashed the Pirates thanks to 14-for-30 shooting from 3-point range and four players in double figures. Taking care of the Hoyas would set up an important showdown with the Bulldogs — one that could help decide NCAA Tournament futures.

10. Georgetown (8-16, 1-12)

Last week, 10: Lost to Connecticut, at Creighton

This week: Villanova, St. John’s

What to know: The Hoyas have dropped five league games by 20 or more points this season. The latest two occurred against the Huskies and Bluejays — they're miles from the likes of those contenders. Georgetown can play spoiler over the next week against the Wildcats and Red Storm.

11. DePaul (3-21, 0-13)

Last week, 11: Lost to Connecticut

This week: at Providence, at Marquette

What to know: The Blue Demons are on a 12-game losing streak, and each of the last 10 have occurred by 13 points or more. Don’t expect that trend to stop during road trips against the Friars and Golden Eagles. KenPom.com gives DePaul a less than 10% chance to win six of its final seven games.

bkoch@providencejournal.com

On X: @BillKoch25

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: UConn, Marquette atop this week's Big East basketball rankings