Big East Power Rankings: No big surprises in the opening week of college basketball

We’re all still sharing in that preseason optimism, right?

The majority of the Big East certainly is. A few corners of the conference — Chicago and Washington D.C., for example — might not be feeling so rosy.

The first week of the regular season didn’t break much news. Teams atop the league in the polls stayed there. Teams expected to close at the bottom raced there. Holding serve is paramount before the real action picks up in late December.

1. Marquette (2-0)

Last week: Beat Northern Illinois, Rider

This week: at Illinois

What to know: The Golden Eagles were pretty much as we left them last March – efficient offensively and capable of beating just about anybody. Kam Jones is 8-for-16 from 3-point range through two games and Oso Ighodaro is dominating inside the arc.

2. Creighton (2-0)

Last week: Beat Florida A&M, North Dakota State

This week: Iowa, Texas Southern

What to know: Greg McDermott and Fran McCaffrey run two of the best programs in the sport. Their matchup in the Gavitt Games will be juicy. Stopping the Bluejays inside will be a challenge – they're shooting 74.5% from 2-point range.

Last week: Beat Northern Arizona, Stonehill

This week: Mississippi Valley State, Indiana (at Madison Square Garden)

What to know: Tristen Newton looks like a lead guard through two games. His effort against Stonehill – 22 points, seven rebounds, four assists, five steals – was about as complete as it gets. The matchup with the Hoosiers will be something of a homecoming for Dan Hurley, who returns within minutes of his Jersey City roots.

4. Villanova (2-0)

Last week: Beat American, Le Moyne

This week: at Penn, Maryland

What to know: TJ Bamba, Eric Dixon and Mark Armstrong haven’t committed a turnover through two games. The Wildcats made their bones by playing efficiently under Jay Wright – it could be taking root again under Kyle Neptune in his second year.

5. Providence (2-0)

Last week: Beat Columbia, Milwaukee

This week: Wisconsin, Kansas State (Bahamas), Miami/Georgia (Bahamas)

What to know: The Friars warmed up for stiffer competition by turning back the Lions and Panthers. Garwey Dual left the opener with an ankle injury but looked just fine on Saturday – 14 points, four assists, two blocked shots, three steals. Providence needs to get Bryce Hopkins comfortable for the tougher challenges to come.

Milwaukee Panthers guard BJ Freeman (10) tries to drive through Providence Friars forward Josh Oduro (13) during the second half of Saturday's game in Providence.

6. St. John’s (1-0)

Last week: Beat Stony Brook

This week: Michigan, North Texas (TD Arena), Dayton/LSU (TD Arena), TBD (TD Arena)

What to know: The Red Storm eased past Stony Brook in Rick Pitino’s return to the conference. Now it gets a little harder – the Gavitt Games against Michigan and the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic. North Texas can’t be easily discarded – the Mean Green are the defending NIT champions.

St. John's Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino applauds during the introductions prior to a game against Stony Brook last week.

7. Xavier (2-0)

Last week: Beat Robert Morris, Jacksonville

This week: at Purdue, Washington (T-Mobile Arena), San Diego State/St. Mary’s (T-Mobile Arena)

What to know: Desmond Claude hit for 25 points in the opener and Quincy Olivari totaled 17 points the next time out. The Musketeers need that backcourt to be productive without Zach Freemantle and Jerome Hunter up front. Visiting the Boilermakers and the Continental Tire Main Event will be major steps up in class.

Last week: Beat Saint Peter’s, Fairleigh Dickinson

This week: Albany, Wagner

What to know: The Pirates certainly looked improved through two games. They handed the Knights a 30-point thumping in their second game, with Jaden Bediako totaling 12 points and 10 rebounds. Seton Hall has a couple more breathers with USC looming next week.

9. Butler (2-0)

Last week: Beat Eastern Michigan, Southeast Missouri State

This week: East Tennessee State, at Michigan State

What to know: This is the Posh Alexander who was such a tease at St. John’s – 13 points, eight assists, three steals and just two turnovers in the opener. The Bulldogs could raise their ceiling if he plays like that consistently. Thad Matta – the former Final Four qualifier at Ohio State – will be plenty familiar with Tom Izzo when they visit Michigan State for the Gavitt Games.

Last week: Beat Le Moyne, lost to Holy Cross

What to know: Ed Cooley’s opener with the Hoyas went according to plan. His second game revealed the scope of the rebuild he’s undertaken. Georgetown blew an 11-point lead inside the final eight minutes and lost at home to the Crusaders. It’s the type of defeat – and the manor of defeat – good programs don’t tend to suffer.

11. DePaul (0-2)

Last week: Lost to Purdue Fort Wayne, Long Beach State

This week: South Dakota, South Carolina (Desert Diamond Arena), Grand Canyon/San Francisco (Desert Diamond Arena)

What to know: If this was European soccer, the Blue Demons would be relegated to the Horizon League. Two home losses to open the season can’t give much confidence to Tony Stubblefield and his players. They’ll head west for the Arizona Tip Off later in the week, and they’ll occupy this space in the power rankings until further notice.

