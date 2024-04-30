All-Big East guard Trey Alexander declares for 2024 NBA draft

Creighton junior Trey Alexander declared for the 2024 NBA draft ahead of the early entry deadline on Saturday, reportedly forgoing his remaining college eligibility.

Alexander was selected to the All-Big East second team after averaging 17.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.1 steals on 44.6% shooting from the field in 35 games. He ranked sixth in the country in minutes per game (37.3) and ninth in field-goal attempts (520).

The 6-foot-4 guard registered 15 20-point games, including a season-high 31 points on Feb. 25 in a loss to St. John’s at Madison Square Garden. His 15 20-point games were tied for the most in the Big East.

Gods Timing 2 3💙 pic.twitter.com/i0Df6xlq2J — Trey Alexander (@TrickyTrey23) April 26, 2024

Alexander, who will turn 21 on May 2, told Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports that he will forgo his remaining college eligibility, ending a three-year run with the Bluejays. He will leave as one of 17 players in program history to score at least 1,000 career points (1,376).

He isn’t projected to be drafted. However, he will be able to improve his draft positioning in team interviews and workouts over the pre-draft process. He could also be invited to compete in the G League Elite Camp or draft combine next month in Chicago, Illinois.

The 2024 NBA draft will take place June 26-27 in New York City.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire