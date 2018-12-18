Big East, Ed Cooley to represent Team USA in Pan-Am Games

USA Basketball and the Big East announced on Tuesday that the conference will be representing the United States in the Pan-American Games in 2019. It is the first time that a conference has represented the stars and stripes in an international basketball competition.

Providence head coach Ed Cooley will be coaching the team. He has been on USA Basketball staffs in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

“I am very honored to be asked to coach this unique squad of Big East players,” Cooley said. “Any time you have the opportunity to represent your country, it is special. I have the highest level of respect for USA Basketball and the Big East as they are two organizations that have been so instrumental in my career development.”

“We are very honored to have been chosen by the NCAA and USA Basketball to represent the United States in this prestigious competition,” Big East commissioner Val Ackerman said. “This will be a unique educational, cultural and competitive experience for our participating players and coaches, and we look forward to working with Coach [Ed] Cooley to assemble the best possible group to carry the basketball flag in Peru.”

The United States has not won the Pan-Am Games since 1983. The games will be played Aug. 6-10 in Lima, Peru.