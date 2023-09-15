Big East Conference releases remainder of men's basketball schedule for 2023-24 season

The Big East Conference announced the men's regular season basketball league schedule on Friday, completing Xavier's 2023-24 regular season slate.

Xavier, which finished 15-5 and in second place in the Big East last season, opens league play on Dec. 20 at St. John's. The conference home-opener will be against Seton Hall on Dec. 23. Xavier wraps up regular season Big East play on March 9 against Marquette at Cintas Center. Xavier's home conference schedule includes five Wednesday games, three Saturday games and one contest each on Friday and Tuesday.

Sean Miller watches as Desmond Claude (1) brings the ball up the court in Xavier's exhibition game against University of Victoria on Aug. 8, 2023 in the Baha Mar Hoops Summer League in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Musketeers will play 12 Big East regular season games against teams that made 2023 postseason play. That includes home-and-away games against national champion UConn, Creighton (Elite 8), Marquette (NCAA second round), Providence (NCAA tournament), Villanova (NIT) and Seton Hall (NIT).

Xavier has additional marquee matchups in its non-conference schedule, including its road-opener against Purdue (No. 1 seed in last year's NCAA Tournament) on Nov. 13 in the Gavitt Tipoff Games, a home game against Houston (2023 Sweet 16) Dec. 1 in the Big East/Big 12 Battle. Xavier will play either NCAA Tournament runner-up San Diego State or St. Mary's (NCAA second round) in November's Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas.

The annual Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout against Cincinnati is at Cintas Center on Dec. 9.

There will be no public exhibition games this season, only a pair of closed scrimmages. Television information and times for Xavier's Big East games will be announced later this month.

Here's a look at Xavier's Big East schedule

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Xavier at St. John's

Saturday, Dec. 23

Seton Hall at Xavier

Wednesday, Jan. 3

Xavier at Villanova

Wednesday, Jan. 10

UConn at Xavier

Saturday, Jan. 13

Xavier at Providence

Tuesday, Jan. 16

Butler at Xavier

Friday, Jan. 19

Georgetown at Xavier

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Xavier at Creighton

Sunday, Jan. 28

Xavier at UConn

Wednesday, Jan. 31

St. John's at Xavier

Saturday, Feb. 3

Xavier at DePaul

Wednesday, Feb. 7

Villanova at Xavier

Saturday, Feb. 10

Creighton at Xavier

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Xavier at Seton Hall

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Providence at Xavier

Sunday, Feb. 25

Xavier at Marquette

Wednesday, Feb. 28

DePaul at Xavier

Saturday, March 2

Xavier at Georgetown

Wednesday, March 6

Xavier at Butler

Saturday, March 9

Marquette at Xavier

First look at the Musketeers

Xavier University Athletics will debut its annual first look at both the men's and women's basketball teams with Musketeer Tip-off, presented by Heartland Bank. The free event will be held on Friday, Oct. 13 at Cintas Center.

Season tickets are sold out, the school announced Friday. Four-game and six-game mini-packs will go on sale after tip-off times are announced later this month. Fans can join a waitlist for season tickets here.

