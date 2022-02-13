Big East Conference chastises UConn coach over comments on officials

Feb. 13—UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley was obviously very upset the way his team's game against Xavier Friday night was officiated, and he plainly stated as much to reporters in Cincinnati after the game.

Big East Conference officials were seemingly upset with Hurley's comments, and plainly stated as much Saturday.

"Big East sportsmanship rules prohibit our coaches from public criticism of our game officials. We have established protocols in place for feedback by our schools regarding any officiating matter, and while we understand that tensions run high during the season, we expect these protocols to be honored," a statement issued by the league said.

No. 24 UConn dropped a 74-68 decision to No. 25 Xavier Friday as both Hurley and guard Andre Jackson were called for technical fouls in the final four minutes.

"I didn't think there was anything there that warranted a technical," Hurley told reporters after the game.

Hurley's comments on the common foul calls made on his team in the first half were likely the ones that had league officials upset.

UConn stars Adama Sanogo, R.J. Cole, and Jackson were called for two fouls each in the first half.

"I thought they were brutal calls in the first half," Hurley said. "That's not why we had the deficit at the half. But yeah, what a joke."

UConn also issued a statement Saturday, backing the Big East's slight rebuke.

"UConn athletics values the practice of good sportsmanship during competition, and expects our student-athletes, coaches, and staff to adhere to that principle at all times," UConn's statement read. "Public criticism of officials does not align with those standards. We are in full support of the protocols provided by the Big East to address any concerns with officiating."

UConn (16-7, 7-4 Big East) takes on St. John's Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

The play that preceded Hurley's technical foul involved Xavier guard Colby Jones seemingly committing a turnover late in the game. UConn guard Tyrese Martin was called for a foul on the play, though, much to his and his coach's disbelief.

Official Paul Szelc appeared to make the initial call, while his colleague, Doug Shows, came in after to call the technical foul on Hurley.

