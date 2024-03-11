Big East Basketball Tournament 2024: TV schedule, bracket, seedings, betting odds and more

The Big East Tournament here!

With the regular season ending, it means the conference tournament is on the horizon.

In a tournament that's recently been dominated by Villanova (the Wildcats won five of the last seven Big East titles), Marquette won its first-ever Big East championship with a 65-51 victory over Xavier in 2023.

Marquette players and staff hold the championship trophy after winning the Big East Tournament on March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Similar to last year's Big Ten winner Purdue, Marquette didn't have much success in the NCAA Tournament as they were upset in the second round, 69-60, at the hands of Michigan State.

Here's how to watch and stream, plus the official bracket, and more for the Big East Tournament:

When does 2024 Big East Tournament begin?

The Big East Tournament starts with three matchups in the first round on Wednesday, March 13 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Butler and Xavier get things started at 4 p.m. with the winner taking on top-seeded UConn on Thursday afternoon.

Next up will be Providence vs. Georgetown with the winner facing Creighton on Thursday.

The final matchup of the first round is Villanova vs. DePaul with the winner taking on Marquette in the final game on Thursday night.

The Big East Tournament Final is Saturday, March 16 at 6:30 p.m.

How to watch, stream 2024 Big East Tournament

The entire Big East Tournament (excluding the Final), will air on Fox Sports 1 or better known as FS1.

You can see if you have FS1 with a Cable or TV provider login here.

Once the final two teams are decided, the Big East Championship will be on FOX on Saturday night.

Big East Tournament bracket 2024

Here's the full version of the 2024 Big East Tournament bracket:

The 2024 Big East Tournament Bracket. pic.twitter.com/5ub8Gc6ich — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 10, 2024

Seeding for the Big East Tournament 2024

UConn, the third-ranked team in country, enters the conference tournament as the top-seed after going 28-3 with an 18-2 conference record.

Here's the list of all the seeds from 1-11:

1. UConn (28-3)

2. Creighton (23-8)

3. Marquette (23-8)

4. Seton Hall (20-11)

5. St. John's (19-12)

6. Villanova (17-14)

7. Providence (19-12)

8. Butler (18-13)

9. Xavier (15-16)

10. Georgetown (9-22)

11. DePaul (3-28)

2024 Big East Tournament odds

After a dominant regular season, the reigning national champion Huskies enter the tourney as the odds-on-favorite at -140 (Bet $140 to win $100).

Here are the odds in order for all 11 teams to win the Big East Tournament:

1. UConn (-140)

2. Creighton (+382)

3. Marquette (+600)

4. St. John's (+1300)

5. Villanova (+1779)

6. Seton Hall (+3000)

7. Providence (+7000)

8/9. Xavier & Butler (+10000)

10/11. Georgetown & DePaul (+25000)

2024 Big East Tournament prediction

Nov 24, 2023; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies forward Jaylin Stewart (3) reacts after his three point basket against the Manhattan Jaspers in the second half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: IMAGN-728649 ORIG FILE ID: 20231124_db2_sv3_30.JPG

Nearly everyone in the betting market will be betting on the Huskies to win the tourney even at the price of -140 (Bet $140 to win $100).

I'll include myself in that bunch.

While the value is clearly not great at this price, it's hard to argue betting against them.

UConn, who won the national championship last season, didn't slowed down one step this year.

After suffering a 75-60 at the hands of Seton Hall on Dec. 20, the Huskies rallied off 14 straight victories, with two of those comping against ranked opponents by double digits.

The only other blemish to their conference record this year was at Creighton, where it was their worst loss of the season in a 85-66 defeat on Mar. 6.

UConn could potentially have to deal with the Pirates again if they both reach the semifinals after playing their respective quarterfinals games on Thursday night.

Currently the odds-on-favorite to win back-to-back National Championships at 5/1 (+500), wager on the Huskies to win their first Big East title at MSG since 2011.

Caesars Sportsbook currently has the shortest odds for UConn to win the conference championship at -140.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Big East Basketball Tournament 2024: Bracket, TV schedule, seedings