Go Big Drew? Here’s the latest news in the Kentucky basketball coaching search.

As Big Blue Nation awaits word on who will replace John Calipari as the University of Kentucky’s next men’s basketball coach, the search by athletic director Mitch Barnhart was focused on one man Thursday morning.

Baylor head coach Scott Drew is considering accepting the task of leading college basketball’s all-time winningest program. Meanwhile, fans spent time Wednesday tracking plane flights, watching TV news reports out of Waco, Texas, learning what Drew likes for lunch and speculating about who might join a new-look Wildcats roster.

All of this took place as Calipari was being introduced as the new head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks.

As Thursday dawned, here are the latest headlines:

The front-runner: Kentucky is moving quickly to make Baylor’s Scott Drew the Wildcats’ next basketball coach

Mark Story commentary: OK, Kentucky basketball fans, let’s have a frank talk about Scott Drew

John Clay commentary: Being Kentucky basketball coach is not for everyone, but it’s still a great job

What a new coach will cost: Kentucky’s next men’s basketball coach won’t come cheap. How much will it cost the Cats?

If not Drew, what then? Billy Donovan might be interested in the Kentucky basketball job. But there’s a problem.

▪ How would UConn coach Dan Hurley respond to an offer of more money from Kentucky?

A red storm brewing: Cal the Hogs: Former Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari is introduced at Arkansas

▪ John Calipari officially named new Arkansas coach. Here are the details of his contract.

More departures: Somto Cyril, Kentucky’s first commitment in the 2024 class, is reopening his recruitment

▪ A pair of 2024 Kentucky basketball recruits have now decommitted after John Calipari’s exit

Having it both ways: Why one of John Calipari’s biggest Kentucky stars is not cutting ties with Big Blue Nation