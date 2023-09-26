‘It’s a big dream come true‘: Matt Hart breaks long-standing Forest Football record

When Matt Hart put on a green and gold jersey for the first time, he had no intentions of becoming Forest’s all-time receptions leader. Four years and 77 catches later, he’s on the verge of pushing the record to a point where it may be decades before anyone challenges him.

Hart is on track to snag more than ninety balls for his career and might approach 100. Now He’s hunting for the 768 single-season receiving yards record. Hart and teammate Israel Evans are on pace to reach the mark later in the season.

“When I was a freshman, I’d never think my name would be stamped to Forest the way it is now,” Hart said. “It’s a big dream come true. It’s a lot of hard work paying off.”

Hart broke the record during the Wildcats season-opening win over North Marion. He followed the performance with back-to-back 100-yard games.

If anyone on Forest's staff saw this coming, it’s coach Mitchell Winfrie. When Hart lined up between the hashes for the first time, at seven years old, Winfrie was on the sideline.

“I coached peewees for a long time, and it was always about coaching kids to teach them the fundamentals, but you always knew when you had that one special kid,” Winfrie said. “Even at 7, 8 years old, you knew you would watch that kid play on Saturdays.”

Back then, his crisp route running was turning heads. It’s a skill that’s helped him become first-team all-county quarterback VJ Poole's favorite target.

Poole and Hart have played varsity football together since freshman year. It wasn’t all roses for the Wildcat stars. They bumped heads early in their careers before becoming a dynamic duo.

Now, they’re annoying their fifth-period teacher by watching game film to prepare for Friday nights. The coaching staff even says they have their own language.

“We’ve always had a connection on the field,” Poole said. “Whatever he does, I already know; whatever I do, he knows what I’m doing.”

Offensive coordinator Matt Franklin describes Hart as a reliant big playmaker. If the Wildcats need six yards, he’ll get them seven.

Hart is the first man on a deep group of wide receivers. He’s always been a contributor on the field, but over the last two years, he’s stepped up as a leader.

“Seeing him as a sophomore from the other side when we had some talented kids, Matt was still a weapon for us at that young age,” Franklin said. “Seeing his growth between them and now, he reminds me a lot of Dominique McBride from West Port, who had 93 catches.”

Hart’s success is a microcosm of three things: Natural talent, hard work, and Forest head coach Eoghan Cullen taking over the reins last season.

Cullen and Franklin devised a plan for a high-flying offense. Hart’s opportunity opened as older receivers left the program via graduation.

“Matt is a dynamic athlete who can score any time he touches the ball,” Cullen said. “He’s the type of kid we want the ball in his hands as much as possible. In the two years I’ve been here, he’s really been a leader for us.”

Hart’s maturity sings its own praises. Despite being the county’s reception and yards leader last year, his recruitment quit.

As his teammates and friends around Ocala draw recognition, he cheers them on. He knows his time is coming. Hart’s felt it since he was playing on MCYFL fields. After posting his second 100-yard game of the season, college attention is heading up.

“I know my talent, and I know my work ethic,” Hart said. “I just hope a good coach capitalizes on me and takes a chance.”

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Matt Hart chases football records during senior football season