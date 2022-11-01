How big is Dolphins' trade for OLB Bradley Chubb? 'NFL Total Access'
The 'NFL Total Access' crew discuss how big the Miami Dolphins' trade for former Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb is for their football team.
John McVay, Sean McVay's grandfather and the 49ers' former GM, has died at 91
Reports characterizing Denver’s plans for linebacker Bradley Chubb suggested that winning and losing in London could be the difference between keeping or trading him. They beat the Jaguars, but they still traded Chubb. Via Mike Klis of 9News.com, Broncos G.M. George Paton told reporters on Tuesday that the team’s record wasn’t a factor, and that [more]
Before the Broncos found a way, somehow, to beat the Jaguars, there was fairly intense trade chatter regarding pass rusher Bradley Chubb. Over the past day or so, the talk has subsided. As one league source explained it to PFT earlier today, the Dolphins and Rams were linked most frequently to the Broncos last week, [more]
The Seattle Seahawks ultimately had to waive veteran cornerback Sidney Jones after being unable to trade him by Tuesday's deadline.
On Sunday morning, the Broncos faced the Jaguars in London. The game was available only on ESPN+. On Tuesday, ESPN proclaimed that it was the most-viewed event ever on the subscription streaming service. However, ESPN provided no numbers to back it up. “On Sunday, the first-ever exclusive NFL game on ESPN+ — the Denver Broncos [more]
The Chiefs dealt cornerback Rashad Fenton to the Falcons at the trading deadline, but they’re getting another corner back on the field. Kansas City announced Trent McDuffie has been activated off injured reserve on Tuesday. A first-round pick in this year’s draft, McDuffie has been out with a hamstring injury since Week One. He was [more]
#Breaking: Falcons have sent conditional seventh-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for cornerback Rashad Fenton
The White Sox's new manager is under 75 years old and has spent the last decade as a coach, unlike their previous manager.
Ryan Poles now faces the challenge of replacing a very talented player at a premium position in the Bears defense.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don delves into the Week 9 DFS slate and reveals some key ways to build your lineups.
Here's a review of every trade that's gone down in the league over the last three weeks, including a flurry of deals that were just made today.
Jack Eichel (Vegas Golden Knights) with a Goal vs. Washington Capitals, 11/01/2022
Ryan Poles watched Patrick Mahomes develop firsthand. He knows what's needed to help a young quarterback sustain and build on success. In trading for Chase Claypool, he signaled the Bears are ready to put their faith in Justin Fields.
The Browns are heading into the bye week on a high note. What can we take away from their beatdown win over the Bengals?
Free Press sports writer Chris Solari was among those in the Michigan Stadium tunnel when the violence between Michigan and Michigan State occurred.
Adam Zimmer, the co-defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings in 2020 and 2021, has died. He was 38. His sister, Corri, announced the development earlier today. The son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, Adam began his coaching career in 2006, with the Saints. He spent four seasons in New Orleans as assistant linebackers [more]
The Steelers and Dolphins were the trade deadline's biggest winners, while the Bears, Lions, and Packers might want to rethink their processes.
Jeff Wilson will reunite with former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who became the Dolphins' head coach in 2022, as well as his former 49ers teammate and backfield mate Raheem Mostert.
The trade deadline is 4 p.m. ET today, and Yahoo Sports is helping you keep up with all the latest deals.
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker took swift action in suspending four different Michigan State players for their involvement in the assault of Michigan football players after Saturday night's 29-7 game. None of them were startling LB Jacoby Windmon, though, who, in ESPN's new video of the altercation, is seen holding down U-M CB Gemon Green as Khary Crump (suspended) uses his helmet as a weapon on Green. Of note; Michigan State Linebacker #4 Jacoby Windmon can be seen in the video pushing Gemon Green.