BIG DIAMOND RACEWAY: Teen, 15, fits right into 602 crate sportsman ranks

FORESTVILLE — Several drivers over the years at Big Diamond have raced cars with the number 59, but it’s not hard to know when Perkasie teenager Colin Cox is on the track in his 602 crate sportsman.

In the middle of the “59” on the side panels of his modified-style car is a depiction of cartoon character Muttley, an animated dog with a wheezing chuckle that made its debut in the 1968 television show “Wacky Races.”

Cox was born years after Muttley left the airwaves, but he still feels a connection to the companion to fellow cartoon character Dick Dastardly on “Wacky Races.”

“My dad, he watched it when it was on a TV show when he was younger,” Cox said recently in the pits at Big Diamond Speedway. “He loved the show and so he put it on his car..When I was a kid, I loved how (Muttley) threw out the nails (to stop his pursuers). I always thought about how it would pop tires.”

At 15 and as a freshman in the Pennridge High School, Cox might still be considered a kid, but he is one who has found success against older drivers so far in 2024.

While 2023 Big Diamond rookie 602 crate sportsman graduate Jax Yohn has sparkled with two feature wins so far, Cox has been a solid contender. Already, the son of former New Egypt Speedway modified driver Tad Cox has had two heat wins, a consolation victory and a third-place feature finish.

Yet Big Diamond was not part of Cox’s original plan in his move up from a Stage 1 modified, a miniature car that competes regularly at Shellhammer’s Speedway in Mohrsville. Cox wanted to race at New Egypt, where his father has three 358 modified feature victories in a career that he ended less than 10 years ago.

“We were going to go to New Egypt, but they didn’t approve us because I’m only 15, not 16 yet, so we decided to come here and it’s been going well so far,” he said.

Cox said his father bought a quarter-midget for him about the same time he retired as an active driver.

“Ran those until I was maybe 12 or 13, and we got into a Stage 1 modified,” Cox said. “And we ran those for two years.”

Proving bis father’s skill has passed to him, Cox found success, including the Labor Day Shootout feature victory last September for his first win at Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway.

But the Cox family was already looking ahead.

“We got a crate and went out for practice last yesr,” Cox said. “We ended up going to Delmar (Delaware International Speedway) to get more seat time and laps and stuff, and it ended up going really well. So it was kind of a hustle, just a little bit punched up figuring out where we were going to go this year.”

The car that Cox drives has good history behind it. The chassis was previously piloted in 2023 by 602 crate sportsman standout Joe Toth.

“Early in the summer, we bought it and spent the summer rebuilding it and learning some stuff while still racing the Stage 1,” Cox said.

Now Colin is keeping the tradition of the number 59 alive after his father displayed it on his car during his nearly 300 starts at New Egypt. Cox said his own results at Big Diamond have not been that surprising.

“I mean, a lot of lucks with pill draws,” he said. “I’ve pulled pretty good numbers both weeks and started on pole. I think, with the Stage 1’s, they really, really help with this car. ... A lot of the stuff that’s on the crate is pretty similar to the Stage 1, just smaller. A lot of the adjustments you make are pretty much the same.”

The results suggest Cox is not intimidated by a larger, fast 602 crate sportsman.

“A Stage 1 will go about 60 miles per hour, but this is 20 miles per hour faster,” he said. “I’m not really scared. I’ve been doing this for almost my whole life.”

Going to a speedway with his father has set Colin up for his own potentially long career, and he said Big Diamond will be a big part of that process.

“I hope to win a couple races and top three, top five in points,” Cox said. “We’ll race here weekly and we’ll go to the Short Track Super Series, go to all of those shows in the South Region.”