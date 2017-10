Big decisions loom for Rockies after 1st playoffs since '09

DENVER (AP) -- Drenched in bubbly the night the Colorado Rockies clinched a playoff spot, general manager Jeff Bridich soaked up the scene.

Revelries like this haven't come along all that often in Rockies history. Predicted by many to be mediocre this season, the team earned its first postseason appearance since 2009 behind bearded NL batting champion Charlie Blackmon, slick-fielding , heavy-hitting third baseman Nolan Arenado and a young rotation. Asked if his team was ahead of schedule, Bridich pondered the question as he wiped sparkling wine from his eyes.

''Whose schedule?'' Bridich said. ''We felt like we could be playing meaningful games and postseason games this year. That's exactly what these guys went out and achieved. I don't care about any schedule. ... To have it come together this year with this group is a great feeling.''

Their playoff run came to an abrupt end in Arizona on Wednesday night with an 11-8 loss to the Diamondbacks in the NL wild-card game.

Now, there are some difficult decisions ahead, including whether to bring back emotional leader Carlos Gonzalez - the only holdover player from the '09 postseason squad. Or what happens with closer Greg Holland, whose agreement includes a $15 million player option for 2018.

Other free agents include relievers Jake McGee and Pat Neshek, right-hander Tyler Chatwood, catcher Jonathan Lucroy and first baseman Mark Reynolds. Those are some pricey choices for a team coming off an 87-75 season - the third-best mark in franchise history.

The Rockies started on a torrid pace, holding a lead in the NL West until late June. They weathered a rough August and hung on down the stretch to clinch the franchise's fourth trip to the playoffs on the second-to-last day of the season.

''This was a good year for our group. A lot of things transpired that I think will help us in the future,'' first-year Rockies manager Bud Black said. ''Here we talked about our work ethic and our determination to get to where we want to be, and it was extremely admirable what our group did.''