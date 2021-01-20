How big a deal is it that the Mets lost out on George Springer?
On SportsNite, Moose and Sal determine how big a blow it is for the Mets that George Springer is heading to the Toronto Blue Jays in a 6-year $150 deal.
The world’s No 3 golfer was dropped as a sponsor for the clothing designer after his mistake at the Sentry Tournament of Champions
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Linda Holliday, fired back at an Instagram commenter who brought up Belichick "letting Tom Brady go."
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt shared a story on Twitter about former San Diego Chargers and Indianapolis Colts QB Philip Rivers.
Sunday's playoff game featuring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Round might have been the last head-to-head clash between Tom Brady and Drew Brees.
Fresh off a win, Cheyenne Woods is caddying for her boyfriend, Yankees OF Aaron Hicks, at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.
How the Colts can replace Philip Rivers.
Injury update for Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ahead of AFC Championship Game vs. Buffalo Bills.
Just how close was Justin Tucker's first missed field goal against the Bills? Take a look.
Mics caught some of the back-and-forth between Jalen Ramsey and Davante Adams.
A look at the free-agent quarterbacks the Chicago Bears can target this offseason.
The Bills had the No. 10 pick in the 2017 draft, but they opted to trade it to the Chiefs in exchange for the No. 27 pick, a third-round pick, and a 2018 first-round pick. Patrick Mahomes became the 10th pick and trading away a pick that turned into a player who has won MVP [more]
The Houston Texans aren't trading Deshaun Watson, but that isn't stopping these four teams from consider it, according to Ian Rapoport.
Dan Campbell joins Dick Jauron and Joe Schmidt as the only former Detroit Lions players to coach the team in the Super Bowl era
Watt has a funny memory of Rivers.
The Jacksonville Jaguars officially named Urban Meyer their head coach last week. He's been hard at work since that moment in trying to get a staff together, which will be a key in his tenure in Jacksonville if he is to be successful. Thanks to many ...
5. Dan Marino (Miami Dolphins 1983-1999) Perhaps a controversial pick, given that Dan Marino famously never won a Super Bowl. However, Marino’s output was so impressive he cannot be denied from the list. Marino was the first quarterback to pass for 5,000 yards in a season, was a Pro Bowler on nine occasions and won the league MVP award in 1984. Marino was ahead of his time in terms of the numbers he delivered and the style with which he played. A true icon. 4. Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers 2005-present) Aaron Rodgers is often considered the most talented quarterback of all time. He has the special ability to read the field and produce the perfect pass to match whatever situation is thrown at him. Rodgers is a nine-time Pro Bowler as well as winning the league MVP in 2011 and 2014. He is likely to add a third MVP title following this year’s showing. The fact that Rodgers has once again been the best player in the entire league, at the age of 37, catapults him into the top five of all time. He has one Super Bowl to his name, he could well have a second in just a few weeks time. 3. Peyton Manning (Indianapolis Colts 1998-2011, Denver Broncos 2012-15) The longevity of Peyton Manning was truly remarkable. He was voted into the Pro Bowl on 14 occasions and was recognised as the best player in the league five times. Manning’s intelligence and ability to change plays at the line of scrimmage was truly unique at the time. He won two Super Bowls and arguably should have won more. The fact that Manning managed to claim his second ring with the Denver Broncos right at the end of his career ensures he makes the top three of all time.
Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre has some advice for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who suffered a concussion on Sunday. Be careful. Favre realizes that Mahomes will want to play. Favre spent almost all of his career in an era before the NFL took concussions seriously. For him, whether to play or not play due [more]
In this new 2021 NFL Mock Draft, the Chicago Bears mortgage the future on a quarterback with an unproven resume.
Jon Rahm withdrew from this week's American Express event and explained on Tuesday why he did so.
Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry break down what comes next for the eight Patriots players who opted out of the 2020 NF: season.